Player Ratings: Last-Minute Header Rescues Man Utd in Porto Thriller

Porto 3-3 Man Utd: Maguire’s Late Header Rescues Point in Europa League Thriller

Manchester United fought back from the brink to salvage a 3-3 draw against Porto in a dramatic Europa League clash on Thursday night. Despite going 2-0 up early on, United squandered their lead, only for Harry Maguire to snatch a point with a last-gasp header. Erik ten Hag’s side remains unbeaten in Europe, but questions are mounting after another fragile defensive display.

Fast Start Turns to Frustration

United looked sharp from the off, controlling possession and pressing Porto high up the pitch. Marcus Rashford gave them the perfect start, cutting inside from the left to fire home after just 12 minutes. Diogo Costa, usually so reliable for Porto, will have been disappointed not to do better with the effort.

Rasmus Højlund, making his first start of the season, doubled the lead soon after. The Danish forward combined well with Christian Eriksen and Rashford, finishing with a powerful drive that Costa could only parry into his own net. At 2-0, United were cruising, but Porto hit back in devastating fashion.

Porto’s Spirited Comeback

Porto, buoyed by the vocal home crowd, refused to go quietly. A defensive lapse allowed Pepe to nod in a rebound after a fine save from André Onana, halving the deficit before Samu Omorodion levelled things up. United’s defensive frailties were laid bare as they conceded two goals in just seven minutes.

The second half saw more of the same, with Porto’s pressing game causing all sorts of problems for United’s backline. Samu, a summer transfer target for Chelsea, put Porto ahead with a clinical finish after outmuscling Matthijs de Ligt. The hosts seemed to be heading for a famous win, especially after Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a high challenge, leaving United down to 10 men.

Maguire’s Heroics in Stoppage Time

As the clock ticked down, United looked out of ideas, but they were handed a lifeline in stoppage time. Harry Maguire, who has been under immense scrutiny this season, rose highest to meet Eriksen’s corner, nodding in a powerful header to rescue a point for his side. The goal may have eased some of the pressure on Erik ten Hag, but serious questions remain about United’s defensive organisation and mental resilience.

Player Ratings

Andre Onana – 4/10

– 4/10 Noussair Mazraoui – 4/10

– 4/10 Matthijs de Ligt – 2/10

– 2/10 Lisandro Martinez – 2/10

– 2/10 Diogo Dalot – 4/10

– 4/10 Christian Eriksen – 6/10

– 6/10 Casemiro – 5/10

– 5/10 Amad Diallo – 5/10

– 5/10 Bruno Fernandes – 3/10

– 3/10 Marcus Rashford – 7/10

– 7/10 Rasmus Hojlund – 7/10

Substitutes