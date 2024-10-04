Report: Newcastle Set to Make January Move for Palace Defender

Newcastle Set to Revive Interest in Marc Guehi for January Transfer

Newcastle United are expected to reignite their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in the upcoming January transfer window. After a failed attempt in the summer, where negotiations with Palace dragged on without a deal, the Magpies are optimistic that they will be able to land their target this time around. Sources have confirmed that Crystal Palace may be more willing to sell Guehi as he approaches the final 18 months of his contract. According to the Daily Mail.

Summer Negotiations and Palace’s Strategy

The summer transfer saga surrounding Guehi saw Newcastle reportedly submit an offer that never exceeded £55 million. However, discussions between the two clubs continued, with figures as high as £65 million being debated. Palace chairman Steve Parish was said to have taken a personal interest in the negotiations, reportedly relishing the protracted talks. Meanwhile, other members of the Palace ownership group recognised the business case for selling Guehi, particularly given his contract situation.

Sources close to both clubs suggest that Newcastle could make progress in January with an offer closer to £50 million. Timing will be key, as Palace are believed to want any deal done early in the window to give them time to strengthen their squad.

Guehi’s Future and Palace’s Plans

A significant factor in the potential sale of Guehi is the expected return of centre-back Chadi Riad from a knee injury in December. His absence was a crucial reason behind Palace’s decision not to sell Guehi in the summer. Riad’s return to fitness could open the door for Palace to cash in on their 24-year-old England international.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping an eye on Guehi, but they are more likely to wait until the summer before making a move. Juventus have shown interest as well, following the long-term injury to Gleison Bremer, but financial constraints may limit their ability to meet Palace’s valuation.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Guehi has been a cornerstone of Palace’s defence, and his potential departure would leave a significant void. While Chadi Riad’s return from injury is promising, relying on a player coming back from a long-term absence is always a risk.

Palace are at a critical juncture, and selling Guehi without securing a top-quality replacement could destabilise the squad. The timing of the sale would also be crucial—allowing him to leave early in the January window might give Palace the funds to reinvest, but it doesn’t guarantee that they will find a suitable replacement in time.

Given Newcastle’s intent to make a serious push for European football, they are likely to offer Guehi a highly competitive project. This could make it difficult for Palace to hold on to their star defender, especially with his contract winding down. Fans will be hoping that, if Guehi is sold, the funds are used wisely to bolster a squad that has shown potential but needs reinforcement.