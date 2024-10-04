Report: Manchester United Eye €40m Deal for Benfica’s Rising Star

Manchester United Target Aktürkoğlu After Stellar Start at Benfica

Manchester United have set their sights on one of Europe’s rising stars, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, following his impressive performances for Benfica. The 25-year-old Turkish winger, who joined the Portuguese giants for €12 million just over a month ago, has quickly made a name for himself. According to Fichajes, United are now considering a €40 million offer to secure his services, a significant leap in value that reflects Aktürkoğlu’s rapid development.

Aktürkoğlu’s Instant Impact at Benfica

Since arriving from Galatasaray, Aktürkoğlu has wasted no time in establishing himself in Portugal. His ability to beat defenders, create opportunities, and score goals has made him a standout player in Benfica’s early 2024/25 campaign. His skill set has drawn attention across Europe, and it’s no surprise that Manchester United are at the forefront of clubs interested in his talents.

Aktürkoğlu’s versatility is a key factor in his growing reputation. Comfortable on both wings, he has the pace and technical ability to break down opposition defences. His transition to the Portuguese league has been seamless, and his performances have justified the faith Benfica placed in him with the initial €12 million investment.

Manchester United’s Interest

Manchester United’s need for attacking reinforcements has become evident, particularly with their struggles for consistency in front of goal. Aktürkoğlu, with his creativity and attacking threat, fits the profile of the kind of player the Red Devils are missing. United are reportedly willing to offer €40 million to Benfica to acquire the Turkish star—a hefty sum for a player who is just beginning to make his mark on European football.

Aktürkoğlu’s potential makes him an exciting prospect for a club like United. His value has already skyrocketed in just a short time, but with his ability and determination, it’s likely that his best football is still ahead of him. Should Manchester United successfully land the winger, it would represent a significant statement of intent as they continue to rebuild their squad under Erik ten Hag.

What’s Next for Aktürkoğlu?

Much will depend on how Aktürkoğlu continues to perform at Benfica. If he maintains his current form, it’s highly likely that Manchester United won’t be the only club looking to swoop for the Turkish winger in the upcoming transfer windows. European giants will be monitoring his progress, but United’s early interest could give them an advantage in the race for his signature.

As Aktürkoğlu’s stock rises, Benfica face a difficult decision—hold onto a player who is quickly becoming indispensable or cash in on what could be a significant profit in a very short period. Either way, the next few months could be crucial in determining the future of one of Europe’s most promising young talents.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Kerem Aktürkoğlu Performance Data

Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s recent performances for Benfica have made waves across European football, and his performance data highlights why he has become such a coveted player. Based on statistics provided by Fbref, Aktürkoğlu’s profile showcases a dynamic attacking winger with a broad skill set. Let’s dive deeper into the numbers.

Impressive Attacking Output

Aktürkoğlu’s attacking stats truly stand out. Ranked in the 96th percentile for Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) and in the 93rd percentile for Non-Penalty Goals, his contributions in front of goal are clearly significant. His ability to finish chances is further highlighted by his 91st percentile ranking for Expected Assisted Goals (xAG), making him not just a goal scorer but a creator as well. These numbers solidify his reputation as a player who can be a game-changer in the final third.

Versatility in Possession

Although his defensive contributions are notable, particularly with his 99th percentile ranking for blocks, Aktürkoğlu’s possession stats reveal room for improvement. His percentile ranking for Progressive Passes is 9, and he is in the 3rd percentile for Successful Take-Ons, indicating he could develop more in terms of ball progression and dribbling. Despite this, his ability to receive progressive passes is excellent, ranked in the 99th percentile, showing he positions himself effectively in attacking scenarios.

Defensive Contribution

His defensive work is an unexpected strength. Aktürkoğlu ranks in the 99th percentile for Tackles + Interceptions (Tkl+Int), and 66th percentile for Aerial Duels Won. His high percentile for Dribblers Tackled (99) shows his work rate and willingness to press high.

Aktürkoğlu’s performance data marks him as one of the most promising wingers in European football, with a unique balance of attacking prowess and defensive work rate.