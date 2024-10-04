Report: Two Names Top Man Utd’s Managerial Shortlist

Manchester United’s Managerial Hunt: Tuchel Tops the List

Manchester United’s season has gotten off to a troubling start, and with only seven points from their first six Premier League matches, the pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman, who guided United to a respectable third-place finish last season, is now facing scrutiny as the Red Devils languish in 13th place. According to TeamTalk, the Manchester United hierarchy is actively searching for a world-class manager to take the reins, with Thomas Tuchel emerging as their preferred choice.

Tuchel, who has previously managed Chelsea and Bayern Munich, is reportedly United’s ‘number one’ target. While the German coach rejected an approach from Old Trafford over the summer, his reasons were more about wanting a break from management than an outright refusal of the United job. Tuchel is said to be intrigued by the prospect of returning to Premier League management, a league that he feels best suits his footballing philosophy.

Tuchel’s Stance on the Job

While Tuchel is interested in the United job, there are still significant hurdles to overcome. Tuchel would be more inclined to take the job if Sir Jim Ratcliffe—who recently became a minority shareholder in the club—backs him with new signings. Tuchel reportedly wants to be in control of transfer decisions, with the ability to sign players he personally selects, rather than relying on the recruitment team led by Dan Ashworth.

This sets the stage for a complicated negotiation. On the one hand, Tuchel is a proven winner with Premier League and Champions League titles to his name. On the other, United’s structure may not be conducive to the level of autonomy Tuchel seeks in the transfer market. Nevertheless, his interest in the job remains strong, and with United in dire need of change, it’s a negotiation that could intensify in the coming weeks.

Allegri Also in the Mix

While Tuchel may be United’s first choice, Massimiliano Allegri, the current Juventus manager, is another serious candidate for the job. Unlike Tuchel, Allegri is said to have fewer demands when it comes to transfers. He reportedly believes that United’s current squad is strong enough to improve without significant additions.

Allegri’s pragmatic, defensively solid approach has made him a success in Serie A, and his style could appeal to a United side struggling for defensive consistency. His familiarity with some of United’s players, including Diogo Dalot, André Onana, and Bruno Fernandes, who have experience in Serie A, could aid a smoother transition. However, there’s no denying that Allegri’s more conservative style may not excite a fan base yearning for the attacking, free-flowing football associated with Manchester United’s most successful years.

British Candidates in Contention

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who now holds a significant stake in the club, reportedly has a preference for a British manager. This has led to names like Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate, and Eddie Howe entering the conversation. While none of these options may have the same stature as Tuchel or Allegri, they each bring their own strengths.

Potter, who is currently without a club after his stint at Chelsea, is seen as a rising star in British football. Southgate, despite being heavily criticised for his tactical limitations with the England national team, is admired for his leadership qualities and ability to foster unity in the dressing room. Howe, meanwhile, would be a more complicated hire, as Manchester United would need to pay a significant fee to release him from his Newcastle contract.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

It’s hard not to feel sceptical about some of the names being linked with the job. While Thomas Tuchel has the pedigree and experience to manage at a top club, his demands for control over signings could clash with United’s current structure. This raises concerns about whether the club is willing to grant a manager the autonomy they need to succeed. The last thing fans need is more power struggles behind the scenes, especially when the club is trying to rebuild.

Allegri, while a respected manager, doesn’t quite feel like the right fit for Manchester United. His defensive, counter-attacking approach might stabilise the team in the short term, but it’s not the type of football United fans want to see. United are traditionally associated with attacking flair, and Allegri’s methods could frustrate supporters looking for more excitement on the pitch.

As for the British options, Graham Potter could be an intriguing choice. He’s shown an ability to develop players and implement a cohesive system, but his lack of experience at the very highest level is a concern. Southgate feels more like a safe option than an inspiring one, and while Howe is doing wonders at Newcastle, prising him away from that project seems unlikely.

Ultimately, Manchester United need a manager who can not only bring success but also restore the club’s identity on the pitch. Whether Tuchel is that man remains to be seen, but it’s clear the club faces a pivotal decision in the coming weeks.