Report: Liverpool Plans for Life After Salah Include Move for Dortmund Ace

Liverpool Set Sights on Adeyemi as Potential Salah Successor

Liverpool’s ongoing preparations for life after Mohamed Salah have led them to Borussia Dortmund’s talented forward Karim Adeyemi. According to Bild, the 22-year-old German international has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool, with speculation around Salah’s future continuing to intensify.

While Salah is still expected by many to remain at Anfield, signing a new contract before his current deal expires next summer, the club appears to be preparing for all eventualities. Adeyemi, who recently caught the eye with a hat-trick against Celtic in the Champions League, has been identified as a player who fits Liverpool’s high-octane, pressing system.

Adeyemi’s Versatility and Dynamic Play

Karim Adeyemi is a player who fits perfectly into the fast-paced, high-pressing style Liverpool have become renowned for, especially under their new manager Arne Slot. His speed, dribbling, and ability to operate across the front line make him a valuable asset. His performances for Dortmund this season, where he has already registered five goals and five assists in just eight appearances, have underlined his quality.

Adeyemi’s versatility is a major selling point for Liverpool. He has shown he can play effectively on either wing or through the middle, which is essential for a team that relies on fluidity in attack. Liverpool’s interest in the German forward isn’t just based on his offensive capabilities, though. Adeyemi is also more than willing to contribute defensively, ranking in the 83rd percentile for aerials won, 85th for interceptions, and 72nd for blocks. This work rate aligns with Liverpool’s pressing game, making him an ideal candidate to replace Salah, should the Egyptian depart.

What’s Next for Salah?

Mohamed Salah’s situation continues to cause a stir. The Egyptian is arguably Liverpool’s most important player, with an incredible 217 goals in 358 appearances for the club and the record for most goals by an African in the Champions League (45). However, his contract situation is still unresolved. Many fans and pundits are puzzled as to why there has been so much drama surrounding a player who seems indispensable to Liverpool.

Paul Joyce, a well-respected voice on Liverpool matters, suggested that Salah’s comments following their 3-0 win at Old Trafford were a deliberate attempt to push the club’s hierarchy into action. With Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also nearing the final stages of their contracts, the end of the year could bring some uncomfortable decisions for Liverpool as all three stars will be eligible to negotiate free transfers with foreign clubs.

Adeyemi’s Desire to Stay at Dortmund

Despite Liverpool’s growing interest in Adeyemi, the forward has made it clear that he is happy at Dortmund. Following his hat-trick performance against Celtic, Adeyemi told Bild, “I feel great here in Dortmund. I was already a big fan as a little boy!”

Still, Liverpool’s reported willingness to spend €50 million (£42 million) on Adeyemi suggests they are serious about bringing him to Anfield. Whether Salah stays or not, it’s clear that Liverpool are looking to bolster their attacking options and future-proof their squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Even if Mohamed Salah were to stay and extend his contract, Adeyemi’s arrival could add a new dynamic to Liverpool’s forward line. At 22, he is still young enough to develop further under the guidance of Arne Slot, who has already shown an aptitude for nurturing young talent.

Adeyemi’s work rate and versatility make him a perfect fit for the way Liverpool play, and his defensive contributions are a welcome addition to a team that demands high energy from all areas of the pitch. If Salah were to leave, there would be understandable disappointment, but Adeyemi’s profile suggests he could eventually grow into the role that Salah has filled so spectacularly for Liverpool.

Even in the short term, having both Salah and Adeyemi in the squad would give Liverpool more attacking options and allow for greater rotation as they compete across multiple fronts. It’s clear that if this deal goes through, it would signal Liverpool’s intent to remain a force in both the Premier League and Europe.