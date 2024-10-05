Nottingham Forest set for tough test against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – Viewing Details

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Building on Strong Starts

Both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest head into this weekend’s Premier League clash with momentum on their side, each team looking to cement their promising early-season form. Chelsea, under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, have found their stride after a rocky start. Despite losing on the opening day to Manchester City, the Blues have since won four of their last five Premier League games, scoring 15 goals in that span.

Forest, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, boast one of the league’s sturdiest defences, conceding only five goals across six matches — the joint-second lowest in the league. Their disciplined backline will be tested at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea aim to make it six wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Key Players to Watch

For Chelsea, all eyes will be on Cole Palmer, who returns to Premier League action after a dazzling four-goal first half in the Blues’ rout of Brighton. Maresca, having rotated his squad during the Conference League clash against Gent midweek, is expected to field a full-strength team. Palmer, alongside Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez, are set to lead the charge.

Forest’s big boost comes in the form of Morgan Gibbs-White, who returns after serving a suspension for a red card. His presence will add creativity in midfield, essential for breaking down a Chelsea side currently firing on all cylinders.

Forest’s Defensive Strength on the Road

Forest may have suffered their first league defeat last weekend against Fulham at home, but their away form remains impressive. They are unbeaten on the road, picking up two wins and a draw, including a notable victory at Anfield against Liverpool. Espirito Santo’s side will need that same grit and discipline if they are to keep Chelsea’s red-hot attack in check.

With only 11 goals conceded in their first six games, Forest’s strong defensive record will be crucial in keeping this contest tight. However, they will have to be cautious against Chelsea’s potent offence, which has already put 15 goals past opposition this season.

Prediction: A Tight Encounter

This fixture promises to be a close, tactical battle. While Forest’s defence will make it difficult for Chelsea to break through, the Blues’ form and Palmer’s sizzling displays suggest they might just have enough firepower to secure all three points.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm BST on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at Stamford Bridge. It is not chosen for live TV broadcast in the UK, but highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel from 4:30pm, with extended coverage on BBC’s Match of the Day 2 at 10:30pm.

