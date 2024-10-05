Why Fans Won’t See Arsenal vs Southampton on TV This Saturday

Arsenal Poised for Crucial Clash Against Struggling Southampton

Arsenal’s 2024/25 Premier League campaign has gotten off to a strong start, currently sitting third in the table, just a point behind Liverpool. After pushing Manchester City to the wire in the past two seasons, Mikel Arteta’s men look ready to make another serious title bid. The Gunners were dealt a frustrating blow in their recent match against City, where John Stones’ late equaliser denied Arsenal a significant victory. With Arsenal down to 10 men for over half the match, it felt like a missed opportunity. However, the team remains focused as they prepare to face Southampton in their upcoming fixture.

Thrilling Leicester Comeback Keeps Arsenal in the Hunt

Despite the disappointment at City, Arsenal showed their mettle last weekend in an entertaining encounter against Leicester City. Having allowed a 2-0 lead to slip, the Gunners bounced back in dramatic fashion to win 4-2, thanks to two added-time goals. The resilience shown by Arteta’s squad is emblematic of their ambition this season.

Next on the fixture list is Southampton, a team enduring a miserable run of form. With five defeats in their last six games, the Saints sit second from bottom, desperate for a turnaround. Arsenal, with their attacking prowess and tactical discipline, will see this as an ideal opportunity to consolidate their position among the Premier League’s early leaders.

Southampton’s Struggles Continue After Bournemouth Loss

Southampton come into this match on the back of a disheartening 3-1 loss to Bournemouth. Outplayed for much of the contest, they are unlikely to relish their trip to the Emirates Stadium. The Saints are in dire need of a positive result, but facing an in-form Arsenal side on their own turf makes this a daunting task.

Despite their position in the table, Southampton’s defence has been leaking goals, and unless they shore things up, it could be another long afternoon for the South Coast side.

Why Arsenal vs Southampton Won’t Be on UK TV

For those hoping to catch the action live, bad news awaits. Arsenal’s 3pm kick-off falls under the UK’s traditional Saturday blackout. This long-standing rule prohibits any live broadcasts of games between 2.45pm and 5.15pm, a regulation that has drawn criticism in recent years. A Premier League spokesperson explained, “The rule is in place to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.” While the EFL would need to be consulted for any changes to the rule, it remains firmly in place for now.

Although fans in the UK won’t be able to watch the game live on television, highlights will be available on Sky Sports immediately after the match. Additionally, key moments will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Keeping Up with Arsenal vs Southampton

For those eager to follow the match as it unfolds, BBC Radio Five Live and talkSPORT will provide live updates. Fans outside the UK can enjoy the action through Premier League rights holders like Peacock in the US or beIN Sports in the Middle East.

This fixture offers Arsenal the chance to further assert their dominance early in the season, while Southampton will be fighting to avoid another damaging defeat.