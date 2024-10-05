How To Watch As Liverpool Look to Extend Winning Run Against Struggling Crystal Palace

Liverpool Poised for Victory Over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Liverpool enter the international break on a high, set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon. With momentum on their side, the Reds are eager to maintain their top position in the Premier League.

Dominant Form in the Premier League

Arne Slot’s Crystal Palace have enjoyed a five-match winning streak, currently leading the Premier League. This victory against Liverpool could extend their advantage, offering a four-point lead that stands for the foreseeable future. The Eagles have been in formidable form, demonstrating consistency and resilience on the pitch.

Champions League Success Boosts Confidence

Liverpool’s recent triumph over Bologna in the Champions League has further solidified their strong performance this season. The Reds are keen to avoid any missteps before the international break, especially with challenging fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid looming in the coming weeks.

Struggles for Crystal Palace

Despite their current success, Crystal Palace are still chasing their first Premier League win of the season. Situated in the relegation zone, the Eagles face immense pressure to climb the standings, with only Southampton scoring fewer goals. This match against Liverpool is crucial for their survival hopes.

Viewing Information

Fans can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 11am. Additionally, the game is available for live streaming via the Discovery+ app and website for subscribers.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are set for a pivotal clash that could shape their seasons ahead.