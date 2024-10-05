Report: Safety Concerns and Land Ownership Complicate St James’ Park Expansion Plans

The Curious Case of St James’ Park: Obstacles, Ownership, and Uncertainty

St James’ Park, the iconic home of Newcastle United, is no stranger to controversy and intrigue. While the club’s on-field performances often capture the headlines, an off-field mystery has unfolded involving a series of strange obstructions appearing outside the East Stand, report The Athletic. From metal containers to fences, these obstacles have baffled fans and raised concerns about public safety, leading to questions about ownership and the future of this small but significant patch of land.

An Unwanted Addition to Matchday

In early August, a sizeable yellow metal office container appeared outside turnstiles 42 and 43 of the East Stand at St James’ Park, partially obstructing access to the stadium. This area, particularly on matchdays, is a pinch point for fans entering and exiting the ground, with thousands of supporters walking along Leazes Terrace before and after matches. As Newcastle United hosted two pre-season friendlies against Girona and Brest, nearly 66,000 fans experienced the inconvenience this container caused, adding an unnecessary complication to an already narrow Magpie Lane.

While no one understood why the container was placed there, by the time Newcastle kicked off their Premier League campaign against Southampton, the container had mysteriously disappeared. However, this wasn’t the end of the saga. Less than two weeks later, another obstruction appeared — a three-foot-high fence, designating what appeared to be five car-parking spaces. This fence, which stretched along the perimeter of the East Stand, soon vanished again before Newcastle’s next home fixture, leaving fans, media, and the club equally perplexed.

Safety Concerns and Club Frustrations

The disappearance and reappearance of these obstructions have left more questions than answers. While the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) and the club itself have expressed concerns about public safety, especially given the narrowness of Magpie Lane and the potential for crowd congestion, the land on which these obstructions appeared isn’t owned by the club or even by Newcastle City Council.

The plot of land, which sits immediately adjacent to the East Stand, is owned by St James Terrace Land Ltd, a company that purchased the land earlier this year for £180,000. The motivations behind these obstructions remain unclear, and despite attempts by The Athletic to contact Robbie Kalbraier, the director of St James Terrace Land Ltd, the landowner has declined to answer questions about the reasons for placing these barriers. Kalbraier, who is involved in several other property and construction ventures in Newcastle, has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

This has added a layer of complexity to the already challenging task of potentially expanding St James’ Park. The club has long explored the possibility of redeveloping the East Stand, but the Grade-1 and Grade-2 listed buildings on Leazes Terrace and St James Terrace complicate the process. Even if a feasible plan for expansion is developed, Newcastle would need to acquire this peculiar plot of land, which could now come at a steep price, given its new owner’s reluctance to engage.

Fans and Safety Under Threat

Public safety is a key issue at play here, with the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) labelling the actions of St James Terrace Land Ltd as “disgraceful” and “openly petty.” In a statement, NUST urged the landowner to remove the obstructions, saying: “We strongly urge the landowner to remove the current structure (fence) and to stop putting structures in place which could compromise the safety of our supporters on matchday… the area of the ground right by where this has been constructed is a very busy area on matchdays and putting obstacles in the way of supporters could have dangerous consequences and result in significant overcrowding.”

These concerns are shared by the club, which has offered alternative nearby sites for storage to the landowner to avoid further obstructions. Newcastle United has stated: “In the interests of continuing to provide uninterrupted access for our fans and others using St James’ Park, particularly on matchdays, we have offered alternative nearby sites to the landowner for the safe storage of their items and will continue to seek to engage in constructive dialogue with the landowner on this matter.”

Despite the removal of the fence before the match against Manchester City, and the container’s earlier disappearance, the situation remains unresolved. Newcastle City Council has also been involved, albeit only as a spectator to the proceedings. The council began an investigation while the obstacles were in place, but this ceased once they were removed. A council spokesperson commented: “We are aware a fence was erected, however that is no longer there. This is a matter between the landowner and the club. The council will only become involved if a risk to public safety arises or work requiring statutory permission is proposed.”

Future Expansion: More Questions Than Answers

For Newcastle United, this strange episode is more than just a minor inconvenience — it’s a roadblock in the club’s long-term ambitions. The land adjacent to the East Stand, though small, holds significant value for the club’s expansion plans. Any redevelopment of St James’ Park would likely involve acquiring this strip of land. As it stands, the current owner’s unwillingness to engage with the club only adds further complications to an already delicate issue.

The club has conducted a feasibility study on expanding the East Stand, and CEO Darren Eales indicated that results were “imminent” as early as July 2024. However, even if the study provides a workable solution to the restrictions posed by the listed buildings, acquiring this land would be essential. Given that the current owners paid £180,000 for the plot, it’s unclear how much Newcastle United would have to pay to acquire it — but it’s likely to be a significant sum.

Adding to the confusion is the history of the land itself. In 2016, the plot was separated from the title for No 4 St James’ Terrace, and since then, it has changed hands multiple times. The current owners, through their various companies, have been involved in property redevelopment in Newcastle, further complicating negotiations.

For now, the immediate threat to public safety appears to have been resolved. Leazes Terrace is back to normal, and the obstructions have been removed. But as Newcastle United looks to the future, the issue of land ownership and the potential for further obstacles could rear its head again. As the club seeks to expand its iconic home, nothing about this process appears straightforward.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a fan’s perspective, this entire saga feels both bizarre and frustrating. The idea that a private company can essentially hold part of St James’ Park hostage by placing random obstacles near the East Stand is unsettling. Supporters are understandably sceptical about whether this will be resolved quickly or cheaply, with many fearing that the club may be forced to pay an exorbitant sum just to ensure safe access to their own stadium.

The actions of St James Terrace Land Ltd come across as petty and deliberate, and the silence from the landowner only adds fuel to the fire. Fans are rightly concerned about the impact this could have on the club’s future plans for expansion. For a club that has seen a resurgence both on and off the pitch in recent years, this situation feels like a step backwards.

Newcastle United has ambitions to grow, and expanding St James’ Park is a crucial part of that vision. However, with this peculiar plot of land standing in the way, the road to progress seems more uncertain than ever. Fans will be hoping that the club can navigate this complex situation without it becoming an expensive and prolonged battle.