Player Ratings: Liverpool Extend Winning Streak with Narrow Victory Over Crystal Palace

Liverpool Edge Crystal Palace to Extend Winning Streak

Liverpool’s strong start to the Premier League season continued with a gritty 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Diogo Jota’s first-half strike proved enough for the Reds, but the victory came with a concern as goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced off with a hamstring injury in the closing stages. While Liverpool maintained their momentum, Crystal Palace were left still searching for their first win in what has been a tough start to their campaign.

Jota Pounces on Defensive Lapse

Liverpool entered the match as favourites, having been in fine form with five consecutive victories across all competitions. Crystal Palace, by contrast, were struggling to find rhythm, and this contest highlighted the difference in form between the two teams.

The decisive moment came in the first half when Diogo Jota capitalised on some poor defending from Palace. Cody Gakpo, a lively presence down the flank, delivered a low cross into the box, which Palace failed to deal with. Jota, as sharp as ever in front of goal, was on hand to guide the ball past Sam Johnstone, ensuring Liverpool took the lead.

It was a scrappy goal, but one that showcased Liverpool’s pressing and the ability to punish mistakes—an area where Palace, under pressure for much of the first half, struggled to cope.

Alisson Injury Overshadows Win

As the match approached its conclusion, a potentially significant blow hit Liverpool. Alisson, who had already made crucial saves to keep Palace at bay, appeared to pull up while making a routine clearance. His discomfort was immediately apparent, and Arne Slott had no choice but to substitute his number one. The Brazilian was replaced by young Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, making his debut in a high-pressure situation.

Though Jaros was called into action briefly, Palace did not mount the kind of sustained pressure that might have troubled the debutant. Eberechi Eze had one shot on target following a Palace break, but Jaros dealt with it comfortably, ensuring Liverpool left with all three points.

Crystal Palace’s Continued Struggles

For Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, this was another frustrating afternoon. Despite flashes of attacking promise, including an early disallowed goal by Eddie Nketiah and several efforts from Ismaila Sarr and Eze, they failed to really test Liverpool’s defence consistently. Alisson’s performance before his injury was key in maintaining the clean sheet, as the Brazilian kept out Nketiah and Eze with two smart saves early in the second half.

Palace, now winless in seven matches, have shown glimpses of quality but are struggling to turn possession into points. Despite playing a Liverpool side that was below its best, they failed to create enough clear-cut opportunities to salvage anything from the game.

What’s Next for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s victory, their sixth in a row in all competitions, moves them four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, at least temporarily. However, the injury to Alisson will be a major concern for Slot, especially with key fixtures looming on the horizon.

As the title race intensifies, the depth of Liverpool’s squad will be tested. Jaros showed composure after coming on, but whether he or backup Caoimhin Kelleher will be called upon to replace Alisson remains to be seen. For now, Slot will be pleased with his side’s resilience, even if the performance was not their most polished.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, remain in the bottom three with just three points from their opening seven games. Hodgson’s side must find a way to turn their efforts into results, with upcoming fixtures critical to their hopes of climbing out of the relegation zone.

Player Ratings:

Liverpool

Alisson Becker – 8/10

Made key saves to preserve the lead but was forced off with a hamstring injury.

– 8/10 Made key saves to preserve the lead but was forced off with a hamstring injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7/10

Solid defensively and contributed to Liverpool’s attacking build-up with his range of passing.

– 7/10 Solid defensively and contributed to Liverpool’s attacking build-up with his range of passing. Ibrahima Konaté – 7/10

Defensively sound and dealt well with Palace’s limited attacking threats.

– 7/10 Defensively sound and dealt well with Palace’s limited attacking threats. Virgil van Dijk – 8/10

Commanding presence at the back, keeping Palace’s attackers at bay.

– 8/10 Commanding presence at the back, keeping Palace’s attackers at bay. Andrew Robertson – 6.5/10

Worked hard up and down the left flank but didn’t deliver his usual attacking influence.

– 6.5/10 Worked hard up and down the left flank but didn’t deliver his usual attacking influence. Dominik Szoboszlai – 7/10

Provided energy in midfield, moving the ball well and helping Liverpool control the game.

– 7/10 Provided energy in midfield, moving the ball well and helping Liverpool control the game. Alexis Mac Allister – 6.5/10

Did his job quietly but didn’t stand out much in the middle of the park.

– 6.5/10 Did his job quietly but didn’t stand out much in the middle of the park. Curtis Jones – 6/10

A steady performance without being overly influential, solid defensively but offered little in attack.

– 6/10 A steady performance without being overly influential, solid defensively but offered little in attack. Cody Gakpo – 7.5/10

Delivered the crucial cross for Jota’s goal and was a constant threat on the ball.

– 7.5/10 Delivered the crucial cross for Jota’s goal and was a constant threat on the ball. Diogo Jota – 8/10

Took his goal well, showing his poacher’s instincts, and worked hard throughout.

– 8/10 Took his goal well, showing his poacher’s instincts, and worked hard throughout. Mohamed Salah – 6.5/10

Lively in patches, but couldn’t find his way through Palace’s defence as easily as usual.

Substitutes

Vitezslav Jaros – 6.5/10

Not heavily tested after coming on but dealt with Eze’s shot late on to maintain the clean sheet.

Manager

Arne Slot – 7/10

Managed the game well tactically, ensuring Liverpool held on for the win despite Alisson’s injury.

Crystal Palace

Sam Johnstone – 6/10

Couldn’t do much to prevent Jota’s goal and wasn’t overly tested throughout the match.

– 6/10 Couldn’t do much to prevent Jota’s goal and wasn’t overly tested throughout the match. Joel Ward – 5.5/10

Struggled to deal with Liverpool’s attacking wide players and was caught out of position at times.

– 5.5/10 Struggled to deal with Liverpool’s attacking wide players and was caught out of position at times. Joachim Andersen – 6/10

Decent performance at the back, but his defence was undone by moments of disorganisation.

– 6/10 Decent performance at the back, but his defence was undone by moments of disorganisation. Marc Guehi – 6.5/10

Made some important clearances and tackles, one of Palace’s more reliable performers.

– 6.5/10 Made some important clearances and tackles, one of Palace’s more reliable performers. Tyrick Mitchell – 5.5/10

Had a tough time containing Gakpo and didn’t offer much going forward.

– 5.5/10 Had a tough time containing Gakpo and didn’t offer much going forward. Cheick Doucouré – 6/10

Worked hard in midfield but couldn’t get the better of Liverpool’s midfield trio.

– 6/10 Worked hard in midfield but couldn’t get the better of Liverpool’s midfield trio. Will Hughes – 6/10

Steady but unspectacular performance in the centre, struggled to impose himself.

– 6/10 Steady but unspectacular performance in the centre, struggled to impose himself. Eberechi Eze – 7/10

Palace’s most dangerous player, tested both Alisson and Jaros but couldn’t find the back of the net.

– 7/10 Palace’s most dangerous player, tested both Alisson and Jaros but couldn’t find the back of the net. Ismaila Sarr – 6.5/10

Showed glimpses of his pace and creativity but was unable to capitalise on his chances.

– 6.5/10 Showed glimpses of his pace and creativity but was unable to capitalise on his chances. Eddie Nketiah – 5.5/10

Had a goal disallowed for offside and missed another chance to score, not his best showing.

– 5.5/10 Had a goal disallowed for offside and missed another chance to score, not his best showing. Odsonne Edouard – 5.5/10

Anonymous for large parts of the game, struggled to make an impact against Van Dijk and Konaté.

Substitutes

Jordan Ayew – 6/10

Added some energy late on but didn’t create much in attack.

Manager