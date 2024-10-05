Eddie Howe: “My natural instinct was always to stay at St James’ Park. “

Eddie Howe: Moving From St James’ Park Would Be a “Betrayal”

Newcastle United fans were jolted by recent discussions regarding the future of St James’ Park. Manager Eddie Howe made his stance clear, stating it would feel like a “betrayal” to consider leaving the iconic stadium. The venue has been Newcastle’s home since 1892, but a feasibility study is underway to assess whether staying put is the best option for the club’s long-term future.

Newcastle’s Strategic Dilemma

The Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board (FAB) revealed on Monday that a second phase of the study has begun. According to Chief Operating Officer Brad Miller, the club must “understand alternative options” to properly evaluate potential risks and opportunities. The final decision is not expected until early 2025, but the discussions have already sparked strong opinions among fans and club leaders alike.

Eddie Howe shared his emotional connection to the stadium: “My natural instinct was always to stay at St James’ Park. It’s an incredible place to play football, it’s our home, so to think about moving somewhere else feels a little bit of a betrayal to somewhere that’s served us so well.”

Financial Realities Behind the Debate

Despite Howe’s personal feelings, the realities of modern football can’t be ignored. Newcastle faces the challenge of increasing revenue, as Howe acknowledged: “We need to increase our revenue, so people with more brain cells will make the decision for the benefit of the long-term future of the football club.”

Brad Miller echoed this sentiment at the FAB meeting, highlighting that expanding St James’ Park has its own risks. “It must provide an investable return, and not least deliver strong revenue growth to increase our PSR [profit and sustainability regulations] headroom, which, as everyone knows, means we can invest more in football,” said Miller.

Long-term Vision for Newcastle

Miller emphasised that the decision isn’t just about the short-term gains. “This is a once-in-a-generation investment,” he said, stressing that Newcastle United must consider the broader picture to avoid regrets in the future.

St James’ Park, with its 52,000-seat capacity, may seem suitable for now, but Miller indicated that more detailed analysis is required before any decisions are made. The club is looking to complete essential tasks by early 2025, ensuring Newcastle’s long-term stability remains at the forefront of discussions.