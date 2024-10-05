Brentford Sink Wolves as Defensive Woes Continue for O’Neil’s Side

Brentford Secure First Premier League Win Since August Against Struggling Wolves

Brentford capitalised on Wolves’ defensive frailties to claim their first Premier League victory since August, in a thrilling encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium. In a match where defences were at times non-existent, Brentford’s 5-3 win piled further misery on Wolves, leaving Gary O’Neil’s side rooted to the bottom of the table and still in search of their first league win of the season.

Early Drama and Fast Goals

The action began almost immediately, with Brentford taking the lead after just 75 seconds. Nathan Collins rose highest to head Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross into the back of the net, giving the home side a dream start. But the joy was short-lived. Wolves equalised just two minutes later through Matheus Cunha, who guided Nelson Semedo’s cutback past Mark Flekken to bring the visitors level.

Brentford were soon back in front after Mario Lemina’s reckless challenge on Collins in the box resulted in a penalty. Bryan Mbeumo stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot-kick, sending Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone the wrong way for his sixth league goal of the season. It looked like the hosts had regained control, but Wolves had other ideas.

Wolves Fight Back but Brentford Take Control

Wolves showed resilience, equalising once again with Jorgen Strand Larsen converting a low cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri. However, their parity was fleeting, lasting less than 90 seconds. Brentford captain Christian Norgaard received a pass from Vitaly Janelt and rifled the ball into the far corner, giving his side a 3-2 lead in a breathless first half.

Brentford then made it 4-2 before the break, when Ethan Pinnock was left unmarked from a Damsgaard corner. Pinnock made no mistake, planting his header inside the far post to further punish Wolves’ lacklustre defending.

Brentford Continue to Dominate in the Second Half

Brentford picked up where they left off after the interval, continuing to create chances as Wolves struggled to regroup. Johnstone did well to deny Pinnock from a corner and later made a key save in a one-on-one situation with Kevin Schade, preventing the hosts from extending their lead even further.

Substitute Fabio Carvalho eventually added Brentford’s fifth goal, slotting home after Johnstone had parried Keane Lewis-Potter’s shot into his path. Wolves managed to pull one back late on through Ait-Nouri, but it was no more than a consolation as Brentford ran out 5-3 winners.

Wolves’ Woes Continue

The result leaves Wolves languishing at the foot of the Premier League table, with only one point from their first seven matches. Gary O’Neil faces an uphill battle to turn things around, particularly given the manner in which his side crumbled defensively against Brentford. Despite showing glimpses of attacking promise, Wolves’ defensive vulnerabilities have cost them dearly this season.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be buoyed by this much-needed victory, which lifts them into the top half of the table. Their attacking display, spearheaded by the in-form Mbeumo, was clinical and they will be hoping to build on this momentum as the season progresses.