Report: Surprise Man City Star Rescues Huge Three Points Against Fulham

Manchester City 3-2 Fulham: A Tale of Resilience and Kovacic’s Brilliance

Manchester City’s 3-2 victory over Fulham was a thrilling Premier League encounter that showcased both their resilience and the growing concern of life without Rodri. As Pep Guardiola’s contract hangs in the balance, the reigning champions had to dig deep to avoid what could have been a significant blow to their title defence.

Guardiola’s Future and the Rodri Factor

Before kick-off, City fans unveiled a banner in Pep Guardiola’s native Catalan, urging him to remain at the club. His contract expires at the end of the season, and the uncertainty surrounding his future only adds to the questions City are facing. However, the biggest immediate concern remains the absence of Rodri, whose injury has exposed the defensive fragility of a team that typically dominates its opponents.

City’s struggles without Rodri are well-documented. Since his injury in the match against Arsenal, where City led 1-0, the side has faltered. They drew that game, followed by a goalless stalemate against Newcastle, raising doubts over their ability to maintain consistency in the Premier League. With the Fulham game looming, the threat of going three games without a win for the first time in 2024 was a real possibility.

Fulham’s Missed Opportunities

Fulham entered the game with confidence, and if Adama Traore had capitalised on his early chances, they could have been 2-0 or even 3-0 up. Marco Silva’s men were composed and organised, putting City under real pressure. As City’s double pivot of Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan tried to fill the massive void left by Rodri, it was evident that neither player could replicate the Spaniard’s influence in midfield.

Fulham’s strategy was simple: frustrate City and exploit their vulnerability on the counter. Traore’s pace and strength made him a constant threat, but his inability to convert those chances came back to haunt Fulham later on.

Kovacic Stepping Up

City’s saviour on this occasion was Mateo Kovacic. While the Croatian midfielder might not offer the same defensive stability as Rodri, his contribution in this game was crucial. His first goal came at a vital moment when Fulham were in the ascendency, giving City a way back into the match. Kovacic’s ability to arrive in the box at the right time paid off again, as his second goal, just after the restart, put City in the lead.

Kovacic’s performance highlighted his attacking prowess, but City’s issues without Rodri remain. Guardiola’s side may have scored three goals, but their midfield lacked its usual control and balance. It’s a credit to Kovacic that he stepped up when needed, but questions linger about how long City can cope without their midfield anchor.

City Hang On

After Kovacic’s brace and a stunning strike from substitute Jeremy Doku, it seemed like City would cruise to victory. Doku’s goal, a fantastic effort from the edge of the box, had fans believing the game was over. However, Fulham were not done yet. Rodrigo Muniz’s late goal ensured a nervy finish, as City held on to secure a narrow victory.

This win equalled City’s longest unbeaten run in Premier League history, stretching their record to 30 matches, a feat they last achieved between April 2017 and January 2018. While this is a remarkable achievement, the cracks without Rodri are evident, and Guardiola will be eager to see his midfield general return to action.

Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Fulham might be remembered for Kovacic’s match-winning performance, but it also highlighted the team’s reliance on Rodri. Without him, City’s defensive shape looks fragile, and they were left clinging on in injury time. Fulham will regret their missed opportunities, particularly in the first half, but City’s quality ultimately prevailed.

As Pep Guardiola’s future remains uncertain, his team’s resilience is being tested, and Kovacic’s contribution will be crucial as City continue to navigate the Premier League without their key defensive midfielder.