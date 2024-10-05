Pickford Saves Penalty as Everton Hold Newcastle to Goalless Draw

Newcastle Held to Frustrating Draw by Everton at Goodison Park

Newcastle United and Everton both left Goodison Park feeling a sense of frustration after a goalless draw in a frenetic Premier League clash. The visitors dominated possession and had the better chances, but a combination of missed opportunities and resolute defending by Everton meant both sides had to settle for a point.

Missed Penalty Adds to Newcastle’s Frustrations

Newcastle’s main moment of regret came in the first half when Anthony Gordon, playing against his former club, saw his penalty saved by Jordan Pickford. Gordon had been jeered by Everton supporters from the first whistle, but the 22-year-old missed the perfect chance to silence the Goodison crowd when Pickford dived to his left to deny him from the spot. The penalty was awarded after James Tarkowski was penalised for dragging Sandro Tonali to the ground during a corner, an action the referee had no hesitation in punishing.

Pickford’s save ignited the home crowd, and Newcastle were left to rue a golden opportunity to take control of the match. Gordon’s struggles in front of goal continued as he missed another chance late on, compounding what had been a frustrating evening for Eddie Howe’s side.

Everton’s Disallowed Goal and Defensive Resilience

Everton, despite being outplayed in large parts of the game, showed plenty of fight and could have taken the lead themselves. Abdoulaye Doucoure thought he had given the home side the advantage with a powerful header, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Everton’s best chance came late in the game when substitute Idrissa Gueye missed an open goal. Newcastle keeper Nick Pope had saved from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and as the rebound fell kindly to Gueye, he could only fire his shot over the bar.

The hosts also had claims for a penalty waved away after Calvert-Lewin collided with Newcastle’s Dan Burn while chasing the loose ball. Referee Craig Pawson, however, remained unmoved by the protests, adding another layer of frustration to an already tense affair.

Defensive Battles Define the Contest

Both teams had their moments, but it was clear from the outset that this would be a scrappy and hard-fought contest. Everton’s backline, led by the experienced Tarkowski and Michael Keane, stood firm under Newcastle’s pressure, while the visitors will feel they should have made more of their dominance in possession.

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle’s Italian midfielder, came close to breaking the deadlock in the second half, only for his effort to be cleared off the line by Iliman Ndiaye. Newcastle’s attack, with Gordon and Callum Wilson leading the line, failed to make the most of their chances, with Pickford standing strong in the Everton goal.

Missed Opportunities Cost Both Sides

As the final whistle blew, both teams will have reflected on missed chances. Newcastle had the opportunity to capitalise on their control but were let down by wastefulness in front of goal, while Everton showed grit and determination but lacked the quality to finish off their few clear-cut opportunities.

The draw leaves Newcastle frustrated as they continue their push for European qualification, while Everton, battling to move away from the relegation zone, will take some positives from a resolute defensive display but will be disappointed not to have stolen all three points.