Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Transfer Battle for Arsenal’s Thomas Partey

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Eye Arsenal Star Thomas Partey Amid Saudi Interest

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly the subject of a growing transfer battle, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid looking to secure his services. According to Ciaran McCarthy’s report for TeamTalk, Partey’s future at Arsenal is uncertain as his contract comes to an end this season. The possibility of him leaving the Emirates on a free transfer has attracted attention from several high-profile clubs, including two Spanish giants, and Saudi Arabia.

Partey’s Role at Arsenal: Key Player or Future Exit?

Thomas Partey has been a crucial player for Mikel Arteta’s side this season. The Ghanaian midfielder has featured in every single match across both the Premier League and the Champions League, only missing a mere five minutes of action in the English top flight. His importance to the team is undeniable, making any potential exit a significant loss for Arsenal. Partey’s departure would mean Arsenal losing a key asset in their midfield, and they may need to scramble for a replacement if he does not renew his contract.

Partey’s contract situation leaves Arsenal vulnerable, as he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 2024. It has been reported by Fichajes that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are planning to include Partey in their midfield rebuilds next season. As Partey would be available for free, these clubs view him as a cost-effective way to bolster their squads. However, Saudi Arabia remains a frontrunner in this transfer battle.

Saudi Arabia’s Influence on Partey’s Future

Saudi clubs are continuing their aggressive pursuit of top-tier talent, and Thomas Partey has been firmly on their radar. As Ciaran McCarthy reports, Saudi Pro League representatives have been in discussions with the midfielder since the summer. Although the conversations have not yet yielded a final decision, Saudi negotiators plan to reinitiate talks soon.

Despite the allure of European competition with Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, the financial package from Saudi Arabia is expected to be significant. Should Partey choose the Saudi option, it would further emphasise the shifting power in global football, with the Saudi league continuing to challenge Europe for top talents.

Partey’s Atletico Madrid Connection

A move back to Atletico Madrid would see Partey return to familiar territory. He spent more than five years at the Spanish club, where he made 188 appearances, scored 16 goals, and provided 12 assists. During his time there, Partey won La Liga and the Europa League, making him a known quantity for manager Diego Simeone. With Atletico reportedly keen to add depth to their midfield, Partey’s return would be a logical move, particularly on a free transfer.

However, TeamTalk believes Saudi Arabia could remain his most likely destination, with lucrative offers potentially outweighing the competitive appeal of La Liga.

Our View – EPL Index / Anfield Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, the thought of losing Thomas Partey is troubling. Partey has been a rock in midfield, offering both defensive stability and forward momentum. His leadership on the pitch, along with his experience, has helped Arsenal maintain consistency this season. The idea of him leaving on a free transfer, especially to clubs like Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, stings.

Arsenal fans may also worry about the club’s tendency to let valuable players slip away, often without securing replacements quickly enough. If Partey leaves, supporters will expect the club to have a plan in place to replace him adequately—something that has not always been the case in the past.

Moreover, the financial clout of Saudi Arabia is worrying for European football as a whole. Arsenal fans will feel uneasy about their players being poached by the growing power of the Saudi Pro League. While Partey’s potential departure may open up new opportunities for younger talents, losing him at this point could be a significant setback in Arsenal’s title ambitions.

As the January window approaches, Arsenal’s transfer decisions will be heavily scrutinised, and the club’s ability to retain their top talent like Partey and Saliba will be critical for their success.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Thomas Partey’s Performance Data Breakdown

Thomas Partey has been a key figure for Arsenal, but his recent performance data reveals some intriguing aspects of his game. According to the radar chart provided by Fbref, which compares him to other midfielders, Partey demonstrates strengths in both defensive and possession-based metrics, though his attacking contributions appear limited.

Strengths in Possession and Distribution

Partey excels in possession, particularly in his ability to move the ball forward. His passing metrics are solid, with an 81st percentile for passes attempted and 66th percentile for both progressive passes and carries. This shows his importance in Arsenal’s midfield as a conduit for ball progression, transitioning the team from defence to attack. His pass completion rate of 81% also reflects his reliability in maintaining possession.

Defensive Impact in Arsenal’s Midfield

Defensively, Partey’s impact is significant. He ranks highly in aerial duels, with 74% of aerial challenges won, placing him in the upper echelon of midfielders in this category. His tackling statistics are also impressive, with 68% of dribblers tackled and a 60th percentile rating for tackles and interceptions combined. This paints Partey as a midfield enforcer, providing Arsenal with much-needed physicality and ball recovery in high-pressure situations.

Room for Improvement in Attack

While Partey’s defensive and possession skills are evident, his attacking output remains an area for improvement. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) are notably low, both sitting below the 30th percentile. His shot-creating actions and actual assists also fall short, indicating that while Partey excels in other areas, his contributions in the final third are limited.

In conclusion, Thomas Partey’s performance data showcases a player who thrives in possession and defensive actions, but there is room to grow in his attacking play. Stats sourced from Fbref.