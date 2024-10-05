Keown: Key Departure Leaves Crystal Palace Vulnerable in Defence

Joachim Andersen Departure Haunts Crystal Palace as Early Struggles Mount

Crystal Palace had a summer of mixed fortunes, retaining some key players but losing others. While much of the focus was on Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich, there is a sense that the loss of another player has been more significant. Martin Keown, writing for the Mirror, pointed to Joachim Andersen’s move to Fulham as the true blow to Palace’s season so far. His departure seems to have left a void in both defence and leadership that Palace are yet to fill.

Impact of Andersen’s Departure on Defence

Joachim Andersen was a stalwart in Palace’s backline last season, playing all but three minutes in the league. His ability to dictate play from the back and find teammates with accurate long balls was invaluable. As Keown observed, “He could ping a ball in to striker Jean-Philippe Mateta or send a diagonal ball out wide.” Palace’s current crop of defenders do not seem to have that same ability, leaving a significant gap in their tactical play.

His move to Fulham has worked out well for the Cottagers, who remain unbeaten in games Andersen has featured in. Palace, meanwhile, have struggled to regain their defensive solidity, and it’s easy to see how much they miss the Danish international’s calm presence.

Struggles in Attack After Olise’s Exit

Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich was another headline move, leaving Palace’s attacking unit looking a little short. Last season, Olise and Eberechi Eze were a formidable duo, terrorising defences with their pace, trickery, and creativity. But without Olise, Eze seems to have lost his spark. “He’s scored one goal in the league this season and is yet to register an assist,” Keown noted, as Eze continues to struggle without his partner on the opposite flank.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who ended last season in electric form, has also been less prolific, and the absence of his key supply line in Olise is showing. While Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Munoz provide width as flying wingbacks, their final ball into the box has not been good enough to fill the creative void left by Olise’s departure.

Pressure Mounting on Oliver Glasner

Palace manager Oliver Glasner is feeling the heat after a winless start to the Premier League season. Known for his three-at-the-back system, Glasner has so far failed to get the best out of his squad. Keown pointed out that Glasner’s summer dealings, including the arrivals of Daichi Kamada and Maxence Lacroix, reflected his knowledge of the Bundesliga, but the pressure is on to deliver results in the Premier League.

Historically, Palace chairman Steve Parish has not hesitated to act when results don’t go the team’s way. Previous managers, including Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson, were shown the door after poor runs, and Glasner will be aware that his job could be on the line if Palace’s form does not improve.

Can Palace Get Back on Track?

Looking ahead to their upcoming fixture against Liverpool, there is little optimism among Palace fans. As Keown noted, “If they get anything against Liverpool on Saturday it will be seen as a bonus.” Arne Slot’s Liverpool have already demonstrated their attacking prowess this season, and Palace will need to be at their very best to avoid another defeat.

Eze remains key to Palace’s hopes of turning their season around. He needs to step up in Olise’s absence and show why he was one of the league’s standout players last season. As Keown suggests, Eze’s exclusion from the England squad might serve as motivation for him to improve his performance levels in the weeks to come.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Crystal Palace supporter’s perspective, the start to the season has been nothing short of frustrating. The club’s decision to let Joachim Andersen go feels like a massive misstep, especially given how solid he was last year. Fulham’s unbeaten record with Andersen in the squad only adds salt to the wound for Palace fans. Many will feel that Palace simply didn’t do enough to replace Andersen’s leadership and ball-playing ability.

While Olise’s departure grabbed the headlines, it’s the defence that seems to be Palace’s Achilles heel right now. Eze, as talented as he is, cannot carry the attack alone. Without Olise to share the creative load, Palace’s attacking play looks predictable and static.

For fans, there’s an underlying fear that this could be the start of a long and difficult season. With no wins and three defeats already, some will worry that Oliver Glasner’s preferred tactical approach may not be suited to the Premier League. The recruitment of players he knows from his time in Germany shows intent, but the real concern is whether Palace can avoid a relegation battle if they don’t start picking up points soon.

While a result against Liverpool seems unlikely, there’s hope that a good performance might give the team a much-needed boost of confidence. However, without a significant turnaround in form, Glasner’s time at Selhurst Park could be shorter than expected.