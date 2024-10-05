Report: Ten Hag Faces Sack as Manchester United Eye Bundesliga Winner as Successor

Manchester United Consider Tuchel as Erik ten Hag’s Future Hangs by a Thread

Manchester United’s challenging start to the 2024/25 season has placed Erik ten Hag in a precarious position, with renewed discussions about replacing him if results do not improve. As Sam Cunningham of iNews reports, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is seen as a leading contender should the Dutchman be shown the door. This latest development follows a string of poor performances, including significant defeats against Liverpool and Tottenham at Old Trafford, and a 3-3 draw against Porto, which has left fans increasingly frustrated.

Previous Talks with Tuchel and Other Managerial Candidates

According to the report, Manchester United had already opened discussions with Tuchel in the summer, but disagreements over power and financial terms led to a breakdown in negotiations. Tuchel’s track record of success, including winning the Champions League with Chelsea and domestic titles with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, has earned him admirers within United’s hierarchy. Despite the collapse of talks earlier this year, United could reignite their interest in the German if ten Hag’s struggles continue.

What is particularly revealing is how far United’s managerial search extended over the summer. Club officials reportedly interviewed Mauricio Pochettino, now head coach of the USA, and Brentford’s Thomas Frank just before the FA Cup final in May. However, none of these approaches materialised into an appointment, with ten Hag ultimately staying in the job.

Ineos Ownership Influencing Managerial Decisions

The role of Manchester United’s new ownership under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group has been increasingly influential in the decision-making process regarding the club’s future. As Sam Cunningham’s article points out, there is a strong preference from the Ineos leadership for Gareth Southgate. This should come as no surprise, given Southgate’s proven success with England, where he reshaped the national team’s culture and guided them to consistent performances in international tournaments. His close relationships with Ineos sporting director Dave Brailsford and United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth make him a favourite for the position.

However, it’s not only Southgate on the radar. Figures within the club also have admiration for Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has been brought in as an assistant manager. The former United striker, who won silverware at PSV Eindhoven, is viewed as a potential interim option should ten Hag be relieved of his duties.

United’s Reluctance to Act

Despite the pressure, Manchester United have been reluctant to make any hasty decisions regarding ten Hag’s future. Having finished in eighth place last season – the club’s worst performance in 34 years – ten Hag was still handed a one-year contract extension. Public backing from Chief Executive Omar Berrada and Sporting Director Dan Ashworth in September further indicated the club’s intent to give the Dutchman time to turn things around.

However, the weight of expectation at a club like Manchester United means time is always limited. Ten Hag’s bullish response after United’s loss to Spurs, where he assured that there was no panic within the club, has done little to quell the growing unease among the fanbase.

With Tuchel waiting in the wings and Ineos eager for a fresh start, ten Hag’s tenure may be nearing its conclusion unless significant improvements are made in the coming weeks.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United supporter’s perspective, the current managerial situation feels like a throwback to the post-Ferguson era, where uncertainty and instability plagued the club. While Erik ten Hag came in with high expectations after success at Ajax, his inability to turn things around this season is frustrating. The poor results, especially humiliating home defeats to rivals like Liverpool and Tottenham, have created an atmosphere where change feels inevitable.

The idea of bringing in Thomas Tuchel could excite many fans, given his proven track record across Europe. His success at Chelsea, where he delivered a Champions League title, shows that he knows how to handle the pressures of managing a top club. Furthermore, the comparison between ten Hag and Tuchel is striking – while ten Hag seems stuck in a cycle of inconsistency, Tuchel has consistently delivered results, even in challenging environments like PSG and Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, some fans might be sceptical about the club’s links to Gareth Southgate. Although his work with the England team has been commendable, he has never managed at club level, let alone at a club of United’s stature. Southgate’s ties to the Ineos ownership group might make him a viable option for the owners, but many supporters will question whether he has the tactical acumen needed for the rigours of Premier League and European football.

Ultimately, this situation underscores the ongoing challenges of United’s post-Ferguson era. With the club desperate for silverware and consistency, the decision to stick with or replace ten Hag could define the direction of the club for years to come.