Revealed: Everton’s ‘Crucial’ Plan to Get Crucial Star Firing Again

Calvert-Lewin: Can Everton Reignite His Fire?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s journey has been one of peaks and troughs. At one point, he was considered one of England’s brightest young talents, with the potential to be an effective Plan B for the national side. Yet, as iNews recently reported, injuries and inconsistent form have seen him fall out of contention. The report also reveals how Everton are now working to bring out the best in their once-unstoppable forward.

Reviving England Dreams

Calvert-Lewin’s absence from the England squad wasn’t a major talking point, particularly given his last cap came over three years ago in the Euro 2021 semi-finals. His recent history has been plagued by various injuries, from hamstring problems to a fractured toe. These fitness concerns have seen him miss crucial playing time, allowing strikers like Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke to leapfrog him in the pecking order.

Despite this, Everton haven’t given up on the idea of seeing their number nine shine again. As iNews noted, in the recent Aston Villa match, the coaching staff sought to motivate Calvert-Lewin by reminding him of his abilities, suggesting that only Harry Kane offers more in the England setup. Everton may have lost that particular encounter, but Calvert-Lewin’s performance was a reminder of what he can do when he’s firing on all cylinders.

For Everton fans, this should offer a glimpse of hope. If Calvert-Lewin can build on those kinds of displays, a return to England duty might not be out of the question just yet. But it won’t come easy, especially with Everton themselves likely to face yet another gruelling relegation battle.

The Key to Unlocking Calvert-Lewin’s Potential

“He can be an absolute nightmare to play against. Really underrated,” said a rival club’s player when asked about Calvert-Lewin in the original iNews report. It’s clear that when he’s at his best, there are few defenders who relish facing him. His traditional centre-forward style—a rare throwback to an era when leading the line involved physicality and tactical nous—makes him a unique asset for Everton.

The problem? Everton’s current system doesn’t seem to fit Calvert-Lewin’s skill set. Sean Dyche’s tactics have evolved, focusing more on direct runs and less on the wing play that provided the whipped crosses Calvert-Lewin thrives on. While Dwight McNeil excels in his new number 10 role, the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Harrison have struggled to provide consistent service from the flanks.

As iNews points out, this has left Calvert-Lewin somewhat isolated, with only two goals this season. Despite putting in some solid performances, those numbers are well below what Everton will need from their front man if they hope to climb up the table. Dyche wants to get Calvert-Lewin “back to playing like a centre-forward in the simplicity”, focusing on running hard and being a physical presence. But as the article suggests, whether Calvert-Lewin feels this system brings out the best in him remains an open question.

What Lies Ahead?

The uncertainty surrounding Calvert-Lewin’s future looms large. With his current contract expiring next summer, Everton will need to decide whether to cash in on him during the January window or risk losing him for free. Interest was high over the summer, with Newcastle United making an approach, but wage demands ultimately derailed the deal. Chelsea, Manchester United, and AC Milan have also been linked, but no formal offers materialised.

The upcoming takeover by the Friedkin Group could shift Everton’s stance. As reported by iNews, Roma, owned by the Friedkin family, were interested in signing Calvert-Lewin just last year. With new ownership, there’s a strong chance Everton could try to persuade him to stay by offering a fresh contract in December. Still, Calvert-Lewin’s reluctance to engage in renewal talks suggests he may be weighing his options. Given his age and the potential to land a significant free-agent deal next summer, it’s a dilemma both the player and the club must resolve soon.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Everton fan’s perspective, there’s both hope and anxiety in this situation. On one hand, Calvert-Lewin’s recent performances show that he still has the ability to be a key player for the Toffees. If Dyche can tweak his system to better suit Calvert-Lewin’s strengths, Everton might finally get the consistent performances they’ve been hoping for. After all, the quality is there—few can match Calvert-Lewin in the air or when holding up the ball.

However, the looming threat of him leaving on a free transfer next summer is a major concern. Everton can ill afford to lose such a valuable asset without any financial compensation, especially in the current economic climate. It may be down to the Friedkin Group to convince him that the club’s future aligns with his own ambitions. Until then, Everton supporters can only hope that Calvert-Lewin remains fit and focused, giving his all in a crucial season where both club and player have much to prove.