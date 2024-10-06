Report: Could Xabi Alonso Be the Next Manager at Manchester United?

Manchester United Eye Liverpool Icon Xabi Alonso as Next Manager

In a stunning turn of events, Manchester United are reportedly willing to wait until the summer of 2025 to secure Xabi Alonso as their next permanent manager. The report, sourced from Spanish outlet Todofichajes, suggests that United’s interest in Alonso could create a new chapter in the storied rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.

United’s current manager, Erik ten Hag, finds himself under immense pressure with the club having only won three of their opening nine matches. The Red Devils are approaching a crucial clash with Aston Villa, and defeat could spell the end of Ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford. According to TeamTalk, minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance, and many speculate that this match may be Ten Hag’s last chance to prove his worth.

Xabi Alonso: A Stunning Choice or a Risky Gamble?

Xabi Alonso needs no introduction to Liverpool fans. The Spaniard was a key figure during his time at Anfield between 2004 and 2009, where he played an instrumental role in the club’s 2005 Champions League and 2006 FA Cup victories. Known for his incredible football intelligence and calm demeanor, Alonso has since gone on to make waves as a manager, recently guiding Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Liverpool themselves briefly explored the idea of appointing Alonso earlier in 2024 following the departure of Jürgen Klopp. However, Alonso opted to stay at Leverkusen for another season, reaffirming his loyalty to the club. This move only further elevated his stock in the managerial market, with many pundits speculating that his next big step could be to take over at Real Madrid, where he’s often tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite this, Manchester United are reportedly keen to make Alonso their primary target once the 2024/25 season concludes. If United are to part ways with Ten Hag mid-season, reports from The Mirror claim that United’s assistant manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, will take over on an interim basis. However, the long-term goal remains to bring Alonso to Old Trafford.

Alonso’s Prospects at Old Trafford

Would Xabi Alonso really consider moving to Manchester United, one of Liverpool’s fiercest rivals? This question looms large, as Alonso has deep ties to Liverpool and is adored by the Kop faithful. Moreover, United’s current standing is far from the glamorous heights of European competition. With their Champions League hopes in doubt and concerns over squad development, there are doubts about whether the United job is an attractive proposition for Alonso.

Adding to the intrigue, Paul Merson highlighted the contrasting management styles of Arne Slot at Liverpool and Ten Hag at Manchester United in a recent interview. “Ryan Gravenberch has been outstanding for Liverpool. Good coaches make players better, and that’s exactly what Slot has done with Gravenberch this season,” Merson said. In contrast, he pointed out that no player has visibly improved under Ten Hag’s stewardship.

Despite the buzz surrounding Alonso, TeamTalk have suggested that other candidates are also in the mix for the United job, should Ten Hag leave. Thomas Tuchel and Massimiliano Allegri are both out of work and reportedly admired by United’s board. Meanwhile, British managers Graham Potter, Eddie Howe, and Gareth Southgate are also on the shortlist.

Waiting for Alonso – A Sensible Strategy?

While the allure of Xabi Alonso is undeniable, United’s willingness to wait until the summer raises a few eyebrows. Installing a permanent manager halfway through the season could have its pitfalls. Should Alonso take over, his arrival would bring instant comparisons to Liverpool’s Arne Slot, who has been praised for his transformative effect on players and tactics since taking over in 2024.

However, one must also consider whether Alonso himself would want to take over a club in such transition. Given the looming presence of Real Madrid, who are expected to eventually come calling for their former midfield maestro, the timing of a move to Manchester United might not be ideal for Alonso.

Our View – EPL Index

Concerned Liverpool Supporters’ Perspective:

For Liverpool the thought of Xabi Alonso managing Manchester United is one that stirs a mix of emotions, most of which are tinged with concern. Alonso is still revered at Anfield, his name frequently chanted with pride. To see him on the touchline at Old Trafford, managing the Reds’ biggest rivals, would be a hard pill to swallow. But beyond the sentimentality, there’s also worry about what Alonso could bring to the United setup. If his managerial record at Bayer Leverkusen is anything to go by, United could be a formidable side under his stewardship, and that’s something Liverpool fans would rather not see.

From a neutral standpoint, one might wonder whether Alonso would even entertain the idea of managing United given his strong ties to Liverpool and the potential lure of Real Madrid. Yet, football is full of surprises, and if Alonso believes that United presents the right project, anything could happen.

Liverpool fans will hope that Alonso stays loyal to the Reds or perhaps waits for the opportunity to manage his former club or Real Madrid. One thing is certain, though—this is a saga that will be watched closely by both Liverpool and Manchester United supporters alike.