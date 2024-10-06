Celtic Leave It Late as Kuhn Strike Seals Win Over Ross County

Celtic Leave It Late to Overcome Ross County and Maintain Premiership Dominance

Celtic secured a hard-fought victory against Ross County, coming from behind in the dying minutes to preserve their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership. Brendan Rodgers had called for a strong response following their midweek Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, but the reigning champions laboured for much of the match, only to find their winning touch late on.

Celtic Struggle to Break Down a Resolute Ross County

For much of the afternoon, Celtic looked a shadow of their usual selves, struggling to break down a well-organised Ross County side. The hosts, playing with determination and defensive discipline, showed how to set up against a superior opponent, frustrating Celtic for large parts of the game.

Ross County’s breakthrough came from a penalty, awarded after a VAR check confirmed that Michee Efete’s cross struck the arm of Liam Scales inside the box. Kasper Schmeichel, who had been called upon more than once to rescue his side, saved the initial penalty from Ronan Hale. However, the referee adjudged that Schmeichel had moved off his line too early, giving Hale a second opportunity. The striker made no mistake with his second effort, converting to give County a deserved lead.

Celtic’s Response Lacks Conviction

Despite being behind, Celtic struggled to find any real fluency in their play. Their trademark intensity and fluid attacking movement were absent for much of the game, and Ross County’s defence held firm under pressure. Unlike previous matches, where Celtic had responded with attacking vigour after falling behind, they seemed slow and disjointed, registering just three shots on target before the final stages of the match.

The equaliser, when it finally came, was more fortuitous than clinical. A powerful strike from Callum McGregor deflected off Alistair Johnston, leaving the County goalkeeper stranded as the ball flew into the net. The goal seemed to spark some life into Celtic, who, despite being far from their best, were beginning to show signs of the relentless pressure that has come to characterise their play.

Johnston and Kuhn Combine for a Late Winner

As the game entered its final moments, the momentum had clearly shifted in Celtic’s favour. Ross County’s resolve, which had held firm for so long, finally began to crack. A single pass from Alistair Johnston cut through the heart of County’s defence, finding Nicholas Kuhn on the right. The German winger, with pace and precision, fired a low shot past the goalkeeper, rippling the far corner of the net and securing three points for the visitors.

Kuhn’s strike was a moment of quality in an otherwise difficult afternoon for Celtic, who will be relieved to have maintained their 100% start to the league campaign. It was a reminder that even when not playing at their best, the champions can still find a way to win.

Ross County’s Brave Effort Falls Short

For Ross County, this was a game that will leave them with mixed emotions. On the one hand, they can take great pride in the way they defended resolutely and pushed Celtic to their limits. On the other, they will rue their inability to hold on for a famous result. Hale’s seventh goal of the season had given the home side a deserved lead, and they looked set to cause an upset, only for Celtic’s late surge to deny them.

What Next for Celtic and Ross County?

Celtic will need to sharpen up ahead of their next match, especially with a busy schedule that includes European commitments. The win may have extended their unbeaten run, but Brendan Rodgers will be concerned by his team’s lack of urgency and cutting edge in the final third. Meanwhile, Ross County can take heart from this performance as they continue to navigate the challenges of the Premiership.