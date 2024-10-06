Report: Ronaldo Wants Man City Star At Al-Nassr

De Bruyne Linked to Al-Nassr: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Plans Continue

Kevin De Bruyne, one of the Premier League’s brightest stars, could be the next high-profile name to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar by making the move to Saudi Arabia. The Belgian playmaker is reportedly a top target for Al-Nassr, and if reports from Mundo Deportivo are to be believed, it is Ronaldo himself who is actively pushing for the transfer.

For Al-Nassr, signing De Bruyne would mark another coup for the Saudi Pro League as they continue their aggressive recruitment drive of world-class talent. And for De Bruyne, it may well be a lucrative opportunity at the twilight of his career. But, as ever in football, there is more than just money at play.

Why De Bruyne Could Be Tempted by the Middle East

De Bruyne currently sits atop the Premier League pay scale, but with his contract expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season, questions are starting to be asked about his future. At 33 years old, he may not have many more opportunities to negotiate a substantial new contract in European football, and as TEAMtalk revealed, Al-Nassr is prepared to make him a staggering offer.

Reports suggest that the Saudi outfit could tempt De Bruyne with a contract worth £762k per week, which is nearly double his current earnings at Manchester City. This kind of financial package could be difficult for any player to turn down, especially when considering that it may represent one of his last significant contracts.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has pinpointed the signing of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as one that he wants Al-Nassr to make,” Mundo Deportivo reported. Ronaldo is clearly pulling strings behind the scenes at Al-Nassr, playing a role that extends beyond being the club’s marquee player. The lure of working alongside Ronaldo in a competitive league that is swiftly growing in stature is another factor that could sway De Bruyne’s decision.

Man City’s Position and Future Uncertainty

While a move to Saudi Arabia might appeal to De Bruyne, there are still developments that could see him stay in Manchester. De Bruyne’s future hinges on the ongoing contract talks with Manchester City, but it is not just the player who faces an uncertain future at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola, who has been the architect of Manchester City’s recent dominance, is also tipped to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. TEAMtalk also suggested that Guardiola could be Southgate’s long-term replacement for the England national team, an appointment that would shake the foundations of City’s future planning.

The potential departure of Guardiola and other key figures like Erling Haaland—who reportedly has Barcelona on his radar—could lead to a period of transition for the reigning Premier League champions. If De Bruyne senses a shift in the club’s trajectory or believes that a title-winning era is drawing to a close, it might make the offer from Al-Nassr even more appealing. After nine successful seasons at City, it would be hard to begrudge him a move to a less demanding league with extraordinary financial rewards.

Saudi Pro League’s Big Dreams

The Saudi Pro League has shown no signs of slowing down in its pursuit of high-profile players. Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in January 2023, the league has attracted names like Benzema, Neymar, and Riyad Mahrez. This influx of global talent, coupled with significant financial backing, is positioning the Saudi Pro League as a genuine contender in the world of football.

As De Bruyne weighs his options, he will be well aware that other players of his calibre have already made the switch. Ronaldo, who currently earns an eye-watering £4.24m per week at Al-Nassr, has paved the way for other stars to see Saudi Arabia as a viable destination at the back end of their careers.

The appeal for Al-Nassr is clear: they want De Bruyne to be the final piece of their puzzle, as they aim to move from runners-up to champions of the Saudi Pro League. De Bruyne, with his unmatched vision and ability to control the tempo of a game, could be the player to elevate them to that next level.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As expected, De Bruyne’s potential move to Saudi Arabia has ignited widespread debate among football fans. From an enthusiastic perspective, many are excited to see the Belgian magician on another global stage. His ability to thread passes, control games, and score from distance is a spectacle fans around the world would be keen to witness in a different league. After years of thrilling Premier League audiences, the idea of him contributing to the growth of the Saudi Pro League is intriguing, especially as the league continues to grow in popularity.

However, scepticism remains. For many Manchester City fans, the notion of De Bruyne leaving is a bitter pill to swallow. After all, he has been integral to City’s rise to domestic and European dominance. Losing a player of his calibre could leave a void in the City squad that may be impossible to fill. Additionally, some football purists may question the growing trend of elite players choosing the riches of Saudi Arabia over Europe’s top leagues, seeing it as a dilution of competitive football.

On the flip side, De Bruyne’s age and injury record are factors to consider. At 33, he has already achieved nearly everything possible in club football. For him, the Saudi Pro League might represent a chance to extend his career in a less physically demanding league while earning a career-defining contract.

Ultimately, this situation reflects the growing influence of Saudi football on the global stage. What was once a far-fetched notion—world-class players moving to the Middle East—has now become a reality. Whether De Bruyne follows suit remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the Saudi Pro League’s ambitions are not slowing down anytime soon.