Report: Arne Slot Targets Crystal Palace Duo in £143m Double Transfer Move

Liverpool Eyeing Eberechi Eze as Szoboszlai Upgrade Amid Transfer Speculation

Liverpool’s current manager, Arne Slot, is not wasting any time in shaping his squad into Premier League title contenders. Reports from TeamTalk suggest that Slot has identified Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as a potential upgrade for Dominik Szoboszlai. With the Hungarian midfielder’s future in question, it appears that Liverpool may be preparing to make a significant double swoop on Crystal Palace, with Eze and Marc Guehi both in their sights.

Liverpool’s Stellar Start Under Slot

Despite the monumental change in leadership following Jurgen Klopp’s exit, Liverpool have started the season in blistering form under Arne Slot. With eight victories in his nine matches as boss, Slot is making a statement. Many doubted whether Liverpool would maintain their dominance after Klopp’s departure, but they’ve done more than just survive – they are thriving.

Slot’s success is particularly impressive given that Federico Chiesa is the only major signing he has added to the squad thus far, with Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join next summer. Slot has taken the time to assess the talent he inherited from Klopp and is now eyeing improvements in the squad, with 2025 set to provide him with the financial backing to bolster the team further.

Szoboszlai’s Future Uncertain

One of Slot’s main focuses appears to be the performance of Dominik Szoboszlai, who, despite his talent, has reportedly failed to deliver the goal contributions Slot expects from a midfielder in such an attacking side. Szoboszlai, who joined Liverpool last season, has been praised for his pressing game, but concerns about his goal output have led to speculation over his future at Anfield.

Slot has made no secret of his thoughts on the matter, stating after Liverpool’s Champions League victory over AC Milan: “He’s been important for us, especially until now in our work when we don’t have the ball. He’s been outstanding in his pressing game. I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us.”

This assessment of Szoboszlai’s contributions highlights Slot’s desire for improvement in midfield. As it stands, only two of Liverpool’s 23 goals this season have come from midfield players, and Slot clearly sees this as an area in need of attention.

Eze and Guehi in Liverpool’s Sights

The solution, as per the TeamTalk report, may lie in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. The playmaker has caught Slot’s eye, with Liverpool considering activating his £68m release clause in 2025. Eze is regarded as one of the most gifted attacking players in the Premier League, and his arrival at Anfield would bring the creativity and goal-scoring ability that Slot demands.

However, Liverpool’s interest in Palace doesn’t end there. The Reds are also reportedly considering a move for Marc Guehi, the England centre-back who attracted a £75m offer from Newcastle United this summer. Guehi, who is said to be open to a move to Anfield, would bolster Liverpool’s defensive options, making a double raid on Selhurst Park a real possibility.

A double swoop for Eze and Guehi would cost Liverpool around £143m, a significant investment, but one that could see Slot complete the next phase of his squad overhaul.

What Does This Mean for Liverpool?

While Szoboszlai has been praised for his work ethic and pressing ability, it’s clear that Slot is seeking more from his midfield in terms of goal contributions. The introduction of Eze, a dynamic attacking midfielder with proven Premier League experience, could provide the boost Liverpool need to sustain a title challenge. Eze’s creativity and ability to unlock defences could be the missing piece in Liverpool’s midfield puzzle.

As for Guehi, his arrival would add quality and depth to Liverpool’s defence. With Newcastle United still keeping tabs on the centre-back, it’s no surprise that Slot is keen to secure his services.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Liverpool fans are likely to feel a mix of excitement and intrigue over this report. On the one hand, the prospect of signing players like Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi signals that the club is looking to stay competitive at the highest level. Eze’s arrival could address the goal-scoring concerns in midfield, while Guehi’s presence would add steel to the defence.

However, there’s also some scepticism about the idea of replacing Szoboszlai so soon after his arrival. Fans will be questioning whether Slot is being too quick to judge the Hungarian international, who has shown promise despite his underwhelming goal tally. As always, it’s a balancing act between giving players time to settle and ensuring the team remains competitive.

The potential cost of £143m for the two Crystal Palace stars will also raise eyebrows. It’s a hefty price tag, and while Liverpool have proven they can spend big when necessary, there will be questions about whether this represents good value for money.

Regardless of the opinions, what’s clear is that Slot is building a Liverpool team that is not just about maintaining Klopp’s legacy, but forging a new one under his own leadership. Time will tell if these transfer rumours come to fruition, but for now, Liverpool fans can take comfort in the fact that their club is aiming for the very top.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Eberechi Eze’s Performance Data and Stats

Eberechi Eze has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents. His performance data over the last 365 days, as visualised by Fbref, provides valuable insight into his strengths and areas for improvement. Let’s break down the numbers.

Eze’s Attacking Output

In terms of attacking contributions, Eze shines. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) places him in the 90th percentile, which suggests that he frequently finds himself in high-quality scoring positions. Additionally, his expected assisted goals (xAG) in the 85th percentile underlines his ability to create chances for teammates. With an 89th percentile ranking for non-penalty goals, it’s clear that Eze is both a scorer and creator, providing a crucial dual threat for Crystal Palace.

Possession-Based Qualities

Eze’s stats in possession demonstrate a player who is heavily involved in his team’s build-up play. His 77th percentile ranking for shot-creating actions highlights his importance in linking play in the final third. With progressive carries in the 75th percentile and successful take-ons in the 71st percentile, Eze is also adept at driving forward with the ball and beating defenders, adding dynamism to Palace’s attack.

Defensive Contribution

While Eze’s attacking and possession stats are impressive, his defensive numbers are more modest. His ranking in categories such as blocks, clearances, and tackles + interceptions remains low, suggesting that his contributions in defence are limited. However, as an attacking midfielder, this is not unexpected, and his primary role is clearly in advancing the team’s offensive play.

Eze’s performance data showcases an elite creative force with an eye for goal, but with room to grow defensively.