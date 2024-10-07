Report: Paul Pogba Free to Play by March: Juventus Exit Imminent?

Paul Pogba’s Juventus Exit: What’s Next for the French Star?

After months of uncertainty, Paul Pogba’s journey with Juventus seems poised for a new chapter. According to The Daily Mail, the Frenchman is in discussions to end his contract with the Serie A club following a reduced doping ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The ruling cut his suspension to 18 months, allowing him to potentially play competitive football as soon as March 2024.

Fresh Start on the Horizon

The reduced suspension has given Pogba a lifeline, enabling him to resume training in January. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, Pogba and Juventus are expected to reach a mutual agreement to terminate it early. The Daily Mail reports, “Pogba will focus on finding a new club” once his release is confirmed, marking the start of what could be an important new phase for the World Cup winner.

Pogba’s love for football remains undiminished despite this challenging period. He’s keen on a fresh start, seeking a “clean break” that will not only be beneficial for him but also his family. Although Juventus holds a special place in his heart, this could be the beginning of his third stint with a new club or even a possible return to a former team, with Manchester United fans speculating about a potential homecoming.

Support from France and a Renewed Hope for International Play

One aspect that stands out is Pogba’s desire to continue his international career with France. During his suspension, he plans to reconnect with head coach Didier Deschamps, who has supported him throughout this ordeal. Pogba’s commitment to his national team is evident, and he’s motivated to return to Les Bleus in time for future tournaments.

The France Football Federation has also demonstrated solidarity, posting a video of Pogba in the team’s colours as a show of support. With CAS’s final verdict due to be announced on Monday, Pogba remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

CAS’s Final Ruling and Future Prospects

The Daily Mail highlights that Pogba’s suspension stemmed from the inadvertent intake of DHEA, a banned substance that affects testosterone levels but is said to impact women more than men. This detail could explain the CAS’s decision to reduce his suspension, providing Pogba with a faster path back to the pitch. The World Cup winner’s original €5,000 fine has also been waived, further easing his situation.

With the ban set to expire in March, Pogba has a chance to redeem himself and reclaim his place in football’s top ranks. A resilient player, Pogba has made it clear he intends to play for both club and country again, potentially giving fans another thrilling chapter in his storied career.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis: Concerned Fans

For many fans, Pogba’s latest struggles are a sobering reminder of how quickly a career can change in football. This saga has left some Juventus fans disillusioned, while French supporters are caught between hope and concern. The midfielder’s choice to end his contract with Juventus and pursue a fresh start could lead him back to the Premier League or even a new challenge elsewhere.

However, there’s lingering concern about his consistency and physical condition post-ban. Pogba’s injury record has been worrisome over recent years, and his ability to perform at his former peak is under scrutiny. If he does make a return, fans are hoping it’s the Pogba of old—one capable of controlling the midfield and influencing games on the biggest stages.

As he gears up for what could be the final years of his professional career, one question remains: will Pogba be able to overcome these setbacks and make his way back to football’s elite? Only time will tell, but the journey promises to be one worth watching.