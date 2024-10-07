Manchester United Sticking with Ten Hag? Goldbridge Weighs in on Decesion

Manchester United’s Decision on Ten Hag’s Future

According to reports from reputable sources like Rob Dawson from ESPN and Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United are reluctant to make any immediate changes. Goldbridge in his latest Unite Stand Video notes that financial considerations, including a reported £17 million compensation package for Ten Hag, play a significant role in the club’s decision to avoid another managerial change.

The Financial and Strategic Reality

Goldbridge and contributors discuss how Manchester United’s decisions are heavily influenced by their financial reality. They point out that debt and dividends impact transfer decisions and the ability to bring in high-profile managers. Fans calling for Ten Hag’s sacking often overlook these economic factors. Goldbridge remarks, “Money does dictate what Manchester United do,” highlighting that the club didn’t address all of its needs in the last transfer window, such as signing a quality left-back.

Performance and Fan Frustrations

Discussing recent games, Goldbridge acknowledges that United’s results—like the draw with Villa—haven’t been catastrophic but have certainly fuelled dissatisfaction among fans. He comments on the club’s struggles, pointing out inconsistency in team selections, with players like Bruno Fernandes remaining undroppable while others face harsher consequences for poor performances. Goldbridge expresses his confusion, stating, “I don’t understand why you get really harsh actions in relation to some, while others don’t get treated like that.”

The Future Under Ten Hag

While there is clear frustration, Goldbridge emphasizes a measured approach, noting the November international break as a potential decision point for the club. He also comments on United’s defensive improvement and being “only six points off fourth,” which could justify giving Ten Hag a bit more time. Goldbridge concedes that if the board does decide to make a change, it might be prudent to wait until the summer, when more managerial options will likely be available.

Goldbridge’s Take on Ten Hag and Manchester United’s Path Forward

Goldbridge ultimately believes that the club’s problems run deeper than any single manager. He argues that Manchester United must focus on building a cohesive strategy rather than reacting impulsively to every poor result. While he is not advocating for Ten Hag’s dismissal, he understands that patience is wearing thin, both among fans and within the media. He urges Manchester United to make a clear decision and communicate it soon, allowing fans and the team to move forward without prolonged uncertainty.