Arsenal Injury News: Key Players Racing for Liverpool Clash

Arsenal Injuries: Latest News on Havertz, Odegaard, and Timber

As Arsenal head into the October international break, the injury list remains a concern for manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners sit third in the Premier League, narrowly behind Manchester City and Liverpool, but injuries to key players could prove decisive as they prepare for an intense fixture list post-break. With pivotal games on the horizon, including a looming clash against Liverpool, Arteta will hope his sidelined stars can recover swiftly. Here’s a detailed look at the current injury situation at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz Sidelined with Knee Problem

Despite completing 90 minutes in Arsenal’s recent 3-1 win over Southampton, Kai Havertz will not join up with the Germany squad during the international break due to a knee issue. The German Football Association confirmed Havertz’s absence from upcoming Nations League matches, stating:

“Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches due to knee problems.”

His condition will be monitored closely by Arsenal, who have crucial matches against Bournemouth, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Liverpool in quick succession after the break. The Gunners will be hoping the break allows Havertz enough recovery time to feature in these key fixtures.

Potential return date: October 19, vs Bournemouth

Martin Odegaard’s Encouraging Recovery

Arsenal have been without captain Martin Odegaard for several matches due to an ankle ligament injury sustained while on international duty. The Norwegian’s absence has been a significant blow, but both Arteta and Odegaard have shared positive updates.

“Martin is very difficult, I expected still with the boot…he’s working so hard and is feeling good,” Arteta commented recently.

Odegaard echoed these sentiments, writing in the club’s programme:

“I’m getting better and better by the day…Hopefully, it won’t be much longer.”

While there’s no exact timeline, Arsenal will hope to have their captain back sooner rather than later.

Potential return date: Late October

Jurrien Timber Nearing Full Fitness

Jurrien Timber’s versatility has been a crucial asset to Arsenal, but the Dutch defender has struggled with knocks recently. He was forced off during Arsenal’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain and missed the following Premier League fixture. However, Arteta hinted that Timber was close to returning before the international break, raising hopes that he could feature in the upcoming matches.

With no international commitments to worry about, Timber will focus entirely on his recovery, and Arsenal fans will hope to see him back in action soon.

Potential return date: October 19, vs Bournemouth

Other Key Injuries: Ben White and Zinchenko

Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also missed recent fixtures due to injury concerns. White’s absence has been a tactical challenge for Arteta, with midfielder Thomas Partey being deployed as a makeshift right-back in his place. Meanwhile, Zinchenko’s recovery from a calf issue is progressing well, and both are expected to return to action after the break.

Potential return date for White and Zinchenko: October 19, vs Bournemouth