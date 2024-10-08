Report: Man United Ready to Cut Ties with £36m Star Summer Signing Already

Joshua Zirkzee Struggles at Manchester United: Is an Early Exit Inevitable?

Manchester United’s summer signing, Joshua Zirkzee, has found his time at Old Trafford far from ideal. After a strong debut, netting the winner against Fulham, the Dutch striker has failed to replicate that performance. Now, just months after his £36.5 million move from Bologna, reports suggest Zirkzee could be heading for the exit as early as January. Italian outlet CalcioMercato claims that Zirkzee’s struggles could lead him to follow the path of Romelu Lukaku, another striker who left Manchester United for Italy after an underwhelming Premier League spell.

Why Has Zirkzee Failed to Make an Impact?

Zirkzee’s debut seemed promising, with many United fans optimistic about his future after his crucial goal against Fulham. But since then, the Dutchman has failed to build on that bright start. His goal tally stands at just one in 10 appearances, and his inability to adapt to the intensity of English football has been glaring.

In recent matches, Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact, with many questioning whether he is suited for the Premier League. Former United star Paul Scholes recently voiced concerns about the striker’s potential, saying: “Zirkzee… what is he? Is he a No.9 or a No.10? Is he going to get you 20 goals? I don’t think so.”

Scholes’ criticism is reflective of a larger issue at Manchester United, where attacking options have often fallen short in recent years. “We go back to the most successful teams, they’re capable of scoring goals. What have we scored? Five goals in seven games,” Scholes added, highlighting the team’s struggles in front of goal this season.

Interest from Italy: Could Zirkzee Return to Serie A?

If Zirkzee’s form doesn’t improve, it’s becoming increasingly likely that he may head back to Italy. CalcioMercato reports that Serie A giants AC Milan, Juventus, and Roma are keeping a close eye on Zirkzee’s situation. Milan, in particular, were reportedly very keen on signing him last summer but missed out to Manchester United.

Milan’s interest hasn’t waned, and they could return with an offer in January if Zirkzee becomes available. Juventus, too, are monitoring the 23-year-old striker, with manager Thiago Motta keen to reunite with the player after their time together at Bologna. Roma could also enter the race if the opportunity arises.

The biggest concern for United is Zirkzee’s declining market value. TEAMtalk insider Rudy Galetti has confirmed that the club’s hierarchy is frustrated with the drop in his valuation since his summer arrival, which could force United to consider loaning him out rather than selling him at a loss.

Manchester United’s Struggles Go Beyond Zirkzee

It’s worth noting that Zirkzee isn’t the only Manchester United player under pressure. Erik ten Hag, United’s manager, is also facing scrutiny, with reports suggesting that his future at the club is uncertain. While some sources claim that Ten Hag’s job is safe for now, others, including The Daily Mirror, have speculated that senior club officials may be considering a change, with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel linked to the role.

As United continues to falter in the Premier League, Wayne Rooney has expressed his concerns about the club’s direction. Rooney believes the team needs a stronger core of British players to regain their identity. “I think Manchester United’s identity was always a good core of British players,” Rooney said, suggesting that this could be what the club is missing under the current regime.

Can Zirkzee Turn It Around?

While Zirkzee’s time at United hasn’t gone as planned, it’s not entirely too late for him to salvage his career at Old Trafford. There’s no doubt that the pressure is mounting, but with the right guidance and patience, he could still develop into a key player.

That said, with interest from Serie A clubs heating up and Manchester United’s need for immediate results, Zirkzee’s time may be limited. January will be a crucial period, not just for the striker, but for the club as a whole.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, the uncertainty around Joshua Zirkzee is concerning. The excitement that followed his signing has quickly turned into frustration. Despite a promising debut, it now feels like the club may have made another misstep in the transfer market, reminiscent of past disappointments. The comparisons with Romelu Lukaku’s brief and turbulent time at Old Trafford are particularly worrisome, and the looming possibility of Zirkzee’s departure only adds to the growing sense of unease.

Many fans would agree with Paul Scholes’ critical assessment, especially in light of Manchester United’s recent struggles to score goals. Zirkzee’s failure to find the net consistently only exacerbates the problem. As much as supporters wanted to see him succeed, it’s hard to argue with the notion that a return to Italy might be best for both the player and the club. However, if Zirkzee is allowed to leave so soon after his arrival, it would be another example of the club’s continued transfer mismanagement.

The links to Serie A clubs like AC Milan and Juventus will further frustrate United fans, who’ve seen talent slip through their fingers before. The thought of Zirkzee thriving elsewhere, while Manchester United continues to falter, adds insult to injury. Fans will be hoping that if the club does decide to move on from Zirkzee, they have a clear and more effective plan for strengthening the squad in his place.