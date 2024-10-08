Journalist: Arsenal ‘Firmly’ in the Race to Sign 18-Goal Bundesliga Forward

Arsenal Eye Bundesliga Striker Benjamin Sesko for 2024 Move

Arsenal’s quest for an elite centre-forward continues, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko emerging as a key target. As per Charles Watts of Caught Offside, Arsenal have been laying groundwork on a deal for the Slovenian forward, who has been impressing with Leipzig in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. The Gunners were eager to secure Sesko’s signature last summer but fell short as the 21-year-old extended his contract in Germany. However, hope remains alive for Edu and Mikel Arteta as they look to bolster Arsenal’s attack next summer.

Edu’s Pursuit of a True No. 9

Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu, has been instrumental in this chase, with Watts noting that “significant groundwork” has already been done. Despite missing out in the previous transfer window, the club has maintained an open line with Sesko’s representatives. This approach underscores Arsenal’s commitment to landing a proven goal-scorer, a position the club feels is lacking, despite Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus’s contributions.

The Gunners’ ambition in targeting Sesko aligns with their aim to close the gap with Manchester City. Havertz, although performing well this season with six goals and one assist in 10 games, is not seen as a traditional centre-forward. Edu and Arteta are keen on a natural No. 9 who could add versatility and depth to their attacking lineup. “Gabriel Jesus is also in the squad, but he is not at the elite goalscoring level required,” according to Watts, highlighting the need for a striker of Sesko’s calibre.

A Gentleman’s Agreement and the Potential Transfer Fee

Leipzig secured Sesko’s talents until 2029, but this was largely to maintain his value. Watts reports a “gentleman’s agreement” exists, allowing Sesko to move for a fair price next summer. This is good news for Arsenal, although they may face stiff competition. According to Marco Guidi, the Italian journalist, Arsenal might need to part with up to €80 million for Sesko if his performances continue at their current level.

Should Arsenal secure this transfer, they will be getting a striker with a proven record in one of Europe’s top leagues. Sesko scored 18 goals last season, and this year he has already notched six goals and three assists in nine appearances, including a brace against Juventus. Despite Leipzig’s defeat, Sesko’s impact was undeniable, and his profile continues to grow. Arsenal’s interest reflects a strategic move to add a player whose skill set would bring new dimensions to their attack.

Why Sesko Is the Ideal Fit for Arsenal

Standing 6ft 4in, Sesko’s physical presence and speed make him a unique asset. The Slovenian forward has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland, a player he idolises, with his combination of strength, speed, and clinical finishing. As Sesko himself put it, “Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy… I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.”

With Arsenal targeting the Premier League title and a deeper Champions League run, acquiring a striker of Sesko’s profile could be a game-changer. His potential move could also signal a shift in how Arteta’s side operates on the pitch, possibly allowing them to become a more direct, fast-paced team capable of challenging Manchester City’s dominance.

Potential Obstacles and Competition for Sesko’s Signature

Securing Sesko will not be without challenges. Arsenal are expected to face stiff competition from Manchester United and other Premier League clubs, who are equally interested in the Slovenian striker. Additionally, as the season progresses, Leipzig will likely see his value soar, which could drive up his transfer fee further.

Edu and Arteta will need to leverage their relationships and Arsenal’s pull as a top European club to finalise this deal. If Arsenal can pull it off, it could be the final piece in Arteta’s ongoing project to establish the club as a dominant force in English football once more.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, this potential move is thrilling. Adding Benjamin Sesko, a striker known for his physicality and goal-scoring prowess, could be a monumental signing for the club. Fans have long desired a traditional centre-forward who can take on defenders and find the back of the net with consistency. The prospect of pairing Sesko with players like Saka, Martinelli, and Odegaard, all of whom can create chances and play intricate passes, is tantalising.

An Arsenal supporter would relish the idea of having a forward who could rival Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Sesko has already shown he has the mentality to compete at the highest level, and his “gentleman’s agreement” with Leipzig hints at his ambition to take the next step in his career. The anticipation of seeing him at the Emirates Stadium next season, leading the line in crucial matches, would be enough to make any fan hopeful for what could be an exciting era for the club.