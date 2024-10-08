Journalist Reveals Everton are ‘Interested’ in Signing Champions League Winger

Everton’s January Transfer Target: Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Everton’s transfer ambitions for January have garnered much attention, with Florian Plettenberg’s report revealing the Toffees’ interest in Silas Katompa Mvumpa. The 24-year-old winger, currently on loan at Red Star Belgrade from VfB Stuttgart, could potentially bring a new dynamic to Everton’s attack. This prospective move aligns with Everton’s evident desire for a fresh face on the right wing.

🚨🔴 EXCL | #Silas might leave Red Star Belgrade this winter ✔️ The 26y/o winger is under contract with #VfB Stuttgart until 2026 and currently on loan with #FKCZ. However, a transfer of #Silas in winter is possible as there‘s a release clause of around €10m. Belgrade would… pic.twitter.com/z1GQl0KNAk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 7, 2024

While Everton successfully added wingers like Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom in the summer, Sean Dyche remains keen on further bolstering his squad. With Everton competing with Villarreal for Silas’ signature, the January window promises excitement and speculation for the Goodison faithful.

Silas’ Appeal: A Versatile Talent with a Dramatic Backstory

Silas Katompa Mvumpa’s journey to the cusp of a potential Premier League move has been anything but ordinary. After starting in the French fourth division with Ales, he rapidly ascended to Paris FC and then to Stuttgart. His initial season with Stuttgart saw him contribute significantly to their Bundesliga promotion, and he followed this with a double-digit goal season in the top flight.

However, Silas’ rise was marred by controversy when he revealed a past manipulation by a former agent, resulting in a brief ban. Since then, Silas has returned to form, and his talent has continued to shine, particularly on loan at Red Star Belgrade. His adaptability, demonstrated by his capacity to play both on the right wing and as a centre-forward, has made him an appealing target for Everton.

Plettenberg’s report highlights the potential financial aspect of this move, noting, “Silas has a release clause of €10 million (£8.4 million), making him an attainable target for clubs like Everton.” Such a clause could make the deal feasible, especially if Everton’s takeover by The Friedkin Group (TFG) is completed before January. With TFG’s financial backing, Everton could enter the January window with renewed buying power.

Why Everton Needs Another Winger

Despite bringing in players like Harrison and Lindstrom, Everton’s search for a winger suggests a desire for more consistent attacking options. Harrison has impressed recently, yet Lindstrom, a summer loan signing, has struggled to find his rhythm in the Premier League. Moreover, Everton’s inability to secure targets such as Jaden Philogene and Ernest Nuamah in the summer underscores their urgency in signing a player like Silas. His Champions League experience could be invaluable for Everton, offering a skill set uniquely suited for Dyche’s style—pace, counter-attacking prowess, and an ability to challenge defenders one-on-one.

It’s also worth noting that Silas’ arrival would align with Everton’s focus on rebuilding around younger players. This strategy is echoed in the club’s efforts to secure long-term contracts for Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Silas, who has overcome significant adversity to get to this point in his career, embodies the resilience and adaptability that Dyche is likely to value in his squad.

Financial Factors and January Challenges

Everton’s transfer activity in January will be influenced by the completion of TFG’s takeover. As the owner of AS Roma, TFG has demonstrated a willingness to invest in player acquisitions, and a similar approach at Everton could facilitate moves like the one for Silas. However, competition from Villarreal, who are also reportedly interested in the winger, could complicate matters. Moreover, Stuttgart has wisely secured a 10-15% sell-on clause, indicating they expect Silas to attract interest and potentially leave Red Star soon.

On top of this, Everton’s January spending may depend on their ability to generate funds through player sales. While Everton remains hopeful that Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin will sign new deals, the club’s financial flexibility in January could hinge on decisions related to these contracts. As it stands, the prospect of signing a winger like Silas, who is both affordable and versatile, represents a practical approach for a club looking to make prudent yet impactful moves.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Silas Katompa Mvumpa is generating interest in the Premier League, with Everton among the clubs reportedly targeting the Red Star Belgrade winger. Looking at his performance data, it’s clear why he has attracted attention. Based on statistics from Fbref, this radar chart reveals key insights into his strengths and potential impact on a team like Everton.

Attacking Prowess on Display

Silas’ attacking metrics are particularly impressive. His non-penalty expected goals (npxG) ranks in the 96th percentile, showing his knack for getting into threatening positions. Moreover, his non-penalty goals also sit high in the 87th percentile, a testament to his finishing ability. His expected assisted goals (xAG) at the 72nd percentile further highlights his capacity to create chances, not just convert them. In essence, Silas represents a winger who can both score and set up teammates, an asset Everton could use to inject creativity and potency into their attack.

Possession and Progression

Silas shows commendable possession stats, with progressive carries (99th percentile) and successful take-ons (90th percentile) demonstrating his ability to drive the ball forward. Although his passing metrics—such as passes attempted (12th percentile) and pass completion (66th percentile)—are moderate, they underline a player whose focus is on carrying rather than distributing. For a team looking to add directness in wide areas, Silas brings a skill set tailored to bypass defences with ball-carrying and pace, rather than intricate passing combinations.

Defending and Aerial Presence

Defensively, Silas’ stats are mixed. His tackles and interceptions (16th percentile) and aerial duels won (18th percentile) reveal limited contributions in these areas. However, given his role as a winger, this is not unexpected. His focus clearly lies in progressing the ball and delivering in the final third, which is where his potential signing could make the biggest impact for Everton.

Fbref data suggests Silas is a high-risk, high-reward player who thrives in attack and excels at pushing forward. For clubs like Everton, this could be an enticing profile in their quest to strengthen the squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis:

As Evertonians, this potential move for Silas Katompa Mvumpa is intriguing. It’s clear that Dyche wants to shake up the attack, and Silas, with his blend of pace and power, could be the injection of energy the team needs. For too long, we’ve watched our attack struggle to convert chances or even create enough of them. Harrison has been solid, but Lindstrom is still adapting, and honestly, another option wouldn’t hurt.

What excites us most about Silas is his Champions League experience. It might be a while before Everton see European nights again, but having players with that exposure could be a game-changer. It shows ambition and a commitment to rebuilding, especially if TFG can complete the takeover. And let’s be real—spending wisely in January could be the difference between a bottom-half finish and making strides towards mid-table security.

Some may worry about competition from Villarreal, but there’s hope that the prospect of the Premier League and a larger stage might sway Silas toward Goodison Park. It’s always nerve-wracking waiting on takeovers, contracts, and clauses, but bringing in someone like Silas would show a serious intent to push forward. Here’s hoping January brings us the firepower we desperately need.