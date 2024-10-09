Journalist: Former Liverpool Boss Klopp Takes Red Bull Role – Germany Next?

Klopp’s New Challenge: Red Bull’s Global Vision

Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, is set to return to football in a new role as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, taking on a broad advisory position across its teams. According to Sky Germany, the 57-year-old will begin in January, shaping the footballing philosophies and transfer strategies for RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls, amongst others.

An Eye on the German National Team

Reports suggest Klopp’s contract includes an intriguing clause allowing for a future pivot to international management, specifically for Germany. Julian Nagelsmann currently holds the reins, with a contract lasting until the end of the 2026 World Cup. However, Klopp’s name is often mentioned as a potential successor for the German national team, a position many believe he’s destined for.

🚨🧨 Excl | Jürgen #Klopp will become the new „Global Head of Soccer“ at Red Bull ✔️ .. starting on January 1, 2025. Klopp has already signed a long-term contract. ⚠️ Additionally, Klopp has secured an exit option allowing him to become the head coach of the Germany national… pic.twitter.com/eBzXKSQ85V — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 9, 2024

Reflections on His Liverpool Departure

Klopp’s exit from Liverpool last summer came as a shock to fans and players alike. Having spent eight-and-a-half years at the club, his tenure saw Liverpool rise to the pinnacle of English and European football, capturing both the Premier League and Champions League titles. However, he cited fatigue as the primary reason for stepping down.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp remarked, reflecting on the toll of his managerial career. “I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Reuniting with Familiar Faces at Salzburg

In his new role, Klopp will be working with former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, who took over as Salzburg’s manager at the beginning of the season. Klopp keeps a close eye on Salzburg’s progress and remains impressed by Lijnders’ influence on the team. “I text him after the game, it’s really nice that I can see his impact,” Klopp shared, illustrating the connection he maintains with his former colleague.

Klopp has praised the Red Bull clubs’ unique approach to football, one that emphasises intensity and clarity in possession. “The Red Bull clubs stand for a specific way of football, but that can get lost over years. It’s completely normal. But it’s there again. I love this nice mix of real intensity and a clear idea in possession and I saw that. You can see this team has a good coach.”