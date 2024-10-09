Jones and Livramento Called Up for England Nations League

Jones and Livramento Join England Squad for Nations League Clash

Uncapped players Curtis Jones and Tino Livramento have been added to the senior England squad ahead of this week’s Nations League fixtures. The duo’s inclusion bolsters the team to 24 players as they prepare for matches against Greece and Finland. The young talents will be eager to impress interim manager Lee Carsley, who knows their potential well.

Jones Returns to Senior Setup

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is no stranger to the England setup, having first received a call-up in May as part of Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024. However, the 23-year-old missed out on making the final squad for the tournament. Jones has consistently performed at a high level for his club, showcasing the kind of form that has now earned him another chance on the international stage.

His journey with England has seen success at the youth level, most notably winning the 2023 European Under-21 Championship under the guidance of Carsley, who was then leading the Young Lions. The midfielder’s creative spark and versatility in the centre of the park could offer England a different dynamic, as they look to build on their recent performances.

Livramento Aiming for Senior Debut

Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento, meanwhile, finds himself back in the senior squad after being part of the group for last month’s fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland. Although the full-back didn’t see any game time during those matches, his pace and defensive capabilities have clearly caught the eye of England’s coaching staff.

The 21-year-old has made a promising start to the season. Known for his speed and crossing ability, Livramento has the potential to become an asset down England’s right flank, providing extra options for Carsley as he navigates these upcoming encounters. With competition for places fierce, he will be hoping to make a mark and earn his first senior cap in the upcoming games.

Key Players’ Fitness a Concern

While the additions of Jones and Livramento offer fresh options, England’s preparations have not been without concerns. Captain Harry Kane trained separately from the main group at St George’s Park on Wednesday, raising slight worries over his availability. However, the talismanic forward is expected to recover in time to lead the team at Wembley against Greece.

Similarly, Jack Grealish, the Manchester City midfielder, missed training as a precaution due to a minor knock. The dynamic playmaker’s absence would be felt if he fails to regain full fitness, as his ability to unlock defences is often pivotal to England’s attacking approach.