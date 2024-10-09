Liverpool Goalkeeper Set To Miss A Month Or More

Alisson’s Injury Setback: Liverpool Faces Goalkeeping Dilemma

Liverpool’s Number One Sidelined

In a significant blow to their season, Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to miss crucial fixtures after picking up a hamstring injury during a hard-fought victory against Crystal Palace. The incident occurred late in the game, forcing Alisson off the pitch after 79 minutes of play. This setback is expected to keep him out of action until at least mid-November.

Impact on Liverpool’s Campaign

The timing of Alisson’s injury couldn’t be worse for Liverpool. The team is gearing up for a series of high-stakes matches across various competitions. In the Premier League, they are slated to face off against Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, and Aston Villa. Meanwhile, their Champions League campaign continues with fixtures against RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, alongside a domestic Carabao Cup clash with Brighton.

Given the congested fixture list and the calibre of the opponents, Liverpool’s depth will be sternly tested. Alisson, with his impeccable shot-stopping ability and command over the defence, has been instrumental in Liverpool’s successes. His absence will undoubtedly be felt.

Kelleher Steps Up

The responsibility of guarding Liverpool’s goal now falls to Caoimhin Kelleher. The young goalkeeper missed the Palace game due to illness but is expected to fill in during Alisson’s recovery period. Liverpool manager Arne Slot reaffirmed Kelleher’s role as the second-choice keeper after the match at Selhurst Park.

“It is quite clear then that he [Kelleher] is the number two,” Slot explained, highlighting Kelleher’s previous performances. “Otherwise, the last time Alisson was injured I would have played Vit, but I played Caoimhin. So Caoimhin is the number two and did really well.”

Kelleher has already demonstrated his capabilities during Alisson’s previous absences, securing wins in both league and cup competitions. His performances against Bournemouth and West Ham last September garnered positive reviews, boosting confidence in his ability to deputise effectively.

Looking Ahead: A Challenging November

The focus now is on recovery for Alisson and opportunity for Kelleher. As Liverpool adapts to this unforeseen challenge, the depth and resilience of their squad will be under scrutiny. Fans and pundits alike will be watching keenly to see how the team responds and whether Kelleher can rise to the occasion during this critical phase of the season.