Report: Man Utd Target €28m Versatile Defender in January Race

Manchester United Weigh Up Move for Red Bull Salzburg’s Amar Dedic

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg right-back Amar Dedic in the upcoming January transfer window, as TEAMtalk recently revealed. The versatile 22-year-old, who can operate across the backline, has caught the eye of top clubs, including United, Brighton, and Napoli, following impressive performances in the Austrian Bundesliga and Champions League.

Dedic’s versatility is a significant attraction for potential suitors. As TEAMtalk stated, “We understand that Man Utd and Brighton hold an interest in Dedic. The Bosnian international can play in any position across the back line, which is appealing to the Premier League duo.” Indeed, his ability to slot in at right-back, left-back, or centre-back makes him a valuable asset in today’s tactical setups, where adaptability is prized.

Competition from Europe’s Elite

While Manchester United have expressed interest, the competition is fierce. Napoli, currently the most likely destination for Dedic, are actively engaging with the player’s representatives during the international break. The Italian club’s proactive approach suggests that they are keen to outmanoeuvre both United and Brighton in the race for the young defender.

Red Bull Salzburg’s strong negotiating position, thanks to Dedic’s contract running until 2027, means the club can demand a premium fee, reported to be around €28 million (£23.4 million). Should any club meet this valuation, it would secure a promising talent known for his pace, defensive solidity, and attacking contributions—qualities that make him stand out as an attacking full-back.

Manchester United’s Defensive Dilemma

United’s interest in Dedic highlights an ongoing challenge in their defensive setup. With recent signing Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot available at right-back, sources indicate that “Man Utd could sign another new right-back if the correct opportunity arises.” However, Erik ten Hag’s side has lacked consistency and depth in full-back positions. Injuries and form issues have plagued their defence, creating an urgency for reinforcements.

Additionally, there are rumours about United’s pursuit of a left-back, with Ben Chilwell linked to the club. While Dedic primarily operates as a right-back, his capability to fill in as a left-back could solve multiple problems for the Red Devils. This multi-positional coverage would be especially valuable given their congested fixture list and the physical demands on the squad.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Amar Dedic’s performance data over the past 365 days, sourced from Fbref, paints an intriguing picture of a versatile full-back who excels in specific areas while showing room for growth in others. The chart, based on 540 minutes of action, compares Dedic’s percentile rankings against other full-backs, providing insights into his strengths and weaknesses.

Impressive Possession and Attacking Contributions

Dedic stands out in possession metrics, ranking in the 97th percentile for progressive carries and 99th percentile for successful take-ons. These figures highlight his ability to drive the ball forward and beat defenders, making him a valuable asset for teams seeking an attacking-minded full-back. His 73rd percentile ranking for progressive passes further demonstrates his willingness to advance play and contribute to his team’s build-up phases.

In terms of attacking output, Dedic shows promise with an xAG (expected assisted goals) in the 70th percentile and a solid 73rd percentile for shot-creating actions. While he is not a prolific goal-scorer, as indicated by his non-penalty goals (20th percentile), his ability to support attacks and create chances is evident.

Defensive Data Raises Questions

Defensively, Dedic’s stats suggest areas needing improvement. His ranking in the 38th percentile for tackles plus interceptions and 54th percentile for blocks indicate that he may not be the most robust in duels. Moreover, his 34th percentile for clearances points to a potential lack of defensive authority, raising questions about his suitability in high-pressure situations.

Versatility in Metrics

Overall, Amar Dedic’s statistical profile showcases a player with significant attacking potential and ball progression abilities, though some defensive aspects remain less convincing. His unique blend of skills makes him an intriguing option for clubs looking to bolster their full-back positions, particularly those seeking a player who can impact games offensively.