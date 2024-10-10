Player Ratings: Late Drama as Greece Shock England at Wembley

England 1-2 Greece: Three Lions Stunned by Late Pavlidis Strike in Nations League

England’s hopes of extending their unbeaten run at Wembley came to a dramatic end on Thursday night as Greece secured a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Nations League. It was the first time England had lost a competitive match at Wembley in four years, and the first time ever they had been defeated by the Greeks. A late Jude Bellingham equaliser briefly ignited hope for the hosts, but Vangelis Pavlidis’ stoppage-time winner clinched a historic triumph for the visitors.

Early Drama and Defensive Lapses

England began the game on the front foot, with Bellingham forcing a save from Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, while Cole Palmer’s ambitious free-kick skimmed the top of the net. Yet, defensive vulnerabilities were apparent. An erratic moment from Jordan Pickford nearly handed Greece an early lead, as he ventured far out of his goal, leaving Levi Colwill to make a goal-saving clearance. Further nervy moments ensued when Pickford was beaten to a high ball by Kostas Mavropanos, but the resulting goal was disallowed for offside.

The home side had their chances, notably when Palmer fired over from a promising position after Bellingham’s cutback, and Anthony Gordon squandered a free header. However, as half-time approached, Greece settled into a defensive shape, frustrating England’s efforts to break through.

Pavlidis Leads Greek Revival

Greece emerged stronger in the second half, and it wasn’t long before Pavlidis broke the deadlock, weaving through England’s defence to slot past Pickford. The forward dedicated his goal to the recently deceased George Baldock, a gesture that underscored the emotional significance of the night for the visitors.

The Greek side, emboldened by the opener, continued to threaten. England had a lucky escape when Giorgos Masouras’ goal was ruled out for offside, following an incisive move started by Pavlidis.

England’s Response Falls Short

Bellingham appeared to rescue a point for England with just minutes to go, his low strike evading the grasp of Vlachodimos after a cross from substitute Dominic Solanke. The joy, however, was short-lived. Greece once again exposed England’s defensive frailties, with Pavlidis netting his second in stoppage time to seal a memorable win. The goal resulted from England’s failure to clear their lines effectively in a crowded penalty area.

England’s Performance Under Scrutiny

Interim manager Lee Carsley, who opted to start without a traditional striker in the absence of Harry Kane, may face questions about his tactical approach. Despite introducing more attacking options as the game progressed, England lacked coherence and penetration in the final third. Greece, by contrast, executed their game plan effectively and, with three offside goals and two legitimate strikes, looked the more dangerous side throughout.

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford (GK) : 3/10

: 3/10 Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) : 5/10

: 5/10 John Stones (CB, c) : 3/10

: 3/10 Levi Colwill (CB) : 5/10

: 5/10 Rico Lewis (LB) : 5/10

: 5/10 Bukayo Saka (RM) : 4/10

: 4/10 Cole Palmer (CM) : 5/10

: 5/10 Declan Rice (CM) : 4/10

: 4/10 Anthony Gordon (LM) : 4/10

: 4/10 Phil Foden (ST) : 4/10

: 4/10 Jude Bellingham (ST): 6/10

Substitutes

Noni Madueke (52′ for Saka) : 7/10

: 7/10 Ollie Watkins (60′ for Gordon) : 5/10

: 5/10 Dominic Solanke (72′ for Foden): 6/10

Manager: Lee Carsley – 3/10