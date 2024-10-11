Report: Man City’s Smart Move in Recent Dortmund Deal

Manchester City’s Savvy Transfer Strategy with Yan Couto’s Move to Dortmund

Manchester City’s recent €30m deal transferring Yan Couto to Borussia Dortmund has highlighted not just a clever transfer strategy but also the financial acumen of Pep Guardiola’s team management. The right-back’s move comes with a significant sell-on clause that could prove lucrative for the Premier League champions in the future.

Strategic Transfer Moves and Financial Gain

Yan Couto, the 22-year-old Brazilian, initially moved to Manchester City from Coritiba in 2020. Despite never making a competitive appearance for City, his development continued through loans, particularly shining at Girona last season where he amassed 10 assists. His performance there was instrumental in Girona’s qualification for the Champions League, albeit insufficient to secure a spot in Guardiola’s plans at Manchester.

Instead, a strategic loan move to Borussia Dortmund included a conditional obligation to buy, setting the stage for a permanent €30m transfer. This transfer not only reflects City’s adept handling of player careers but also showcases their capability to leverage financial benefits from players who do not feature in their immediate plans.

Dortmund Triggers Buy Clause

According to respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund has been sufficiently impressed to trigger the buy clause. Romano shared, “Borussia Dortmund’s obligation to buy clause for Yan Couto deal from Man City has been triggered,” signaling Couto’s full transfer to the Bundesliga giants. This move marks the end of Couto’s brief, albeit unseen, tenure at City, a tenure that still promises future returns thanks to the inserted sell-on clause.

Potential Long-Term Benefits for City

The Manchester Evening News points out that the deal includes a ‘substantial’ sell-on clause, speculated to be around 20%. This clause means Manchester City could stand to gain a significant sum if Dortmund sells Couto at a higher price in the future. Such strategic foresight in transfer dealings allows City to maintain financial robustness and invest in new talents.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Yan Couto’s Standout Season

Breaking Down Couto’s Attacking Flair

The performance data for Yan Couto, as illustrated by Fbref, highlights his exceptional season, particularly in an attacking capacity. The chart, sourced from 2041 minutes of play over the last 365 days, reveals that Couto’s contributions far exceed the norms for full-backs, placing him in the upper echelons of his position.

With an outstanding percentile of 97 in assists and similarly high metrics in non-penalty expected goals (npXG) and expected assists (xAG), Couto’s capability to set up goals and his direct threat on the opposition’s net are indisputable. This blend of skills makes him a critical asset on the offensive front, demonstrating a keen eye for goal and creating significant opportunities for his team.

Possession and Pass Mastery

In terms of possession, Yan Couto’s stats are equally impressive. His ability to retain and recycle the ball is showcased by his high percentiles in passes attempted (74) and progressive passes (71), reinforcing his role as a reliable link in building play from the back. Furthermore, his progressive carries and successful take-ons are off the charts with percentiles of 99 and 98, respectively. These figures not only underscore his competence in advancing the ball but also his proactive approach in transitioning from defence to attack, ensuring his team remains on the front foot.

Defensive Contributions

Couto’s defensive stats show the greatest need for improvement with all the shown statistics sitting in the 12th percentile and below. An clear area for improvement for the young attacking fullback.