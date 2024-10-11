Report: Fulham Target £7m Striker to Boost January Options

Fulham Eye £7 Million Genk Striker Tolu Arokodare Ahead of January Transfer Window

Fulham’s hunt for a new striker is heating up as they prepare for the upcoming January transfer window. According to an exclusive from TBR Football, the Cottagers are targeting KRC Genk’s Tolu Arokodare, with the powerful forward emerging as a prime candidate to bolster their attacking options.

The West London club has witnessed a positive start to the season from its existing strikers. Raul Jimenez has rediscovered his form, netting three goals in his first four Premier League starts. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Muniz, who impressed last season, has shown glimpses of his potential, including a goal in Fulham’s narrow loss to Manchester City. Despite this, manager Marco Silva remains keen on adding another number nine to the squad, seeking additional depth and competition up front.

Tolu Arokodare: A Potential Powerhouse for Fulham

Standing at an imposing 6ft 6ins, Tolu Arokodare has built a reputation as a formidable presence in the box. After moving to Belgium in 2023, the Nigerian forward quickly adapted to life at Genk, scoring 15 goals in his debut season. His current form has been equally impressive, with six goals in just ten appearances this term, sparking interest from Fulham.

Genk’s manager, Thorsten Fink, has made no secret of his admiration for the striker, previously stating, “Believe me, there is no better striker in Belgium than Tolu.” Fink’s high praise underscores the challenge Fulham face in securing Arokodare’s signature, particularly with Genk expected to increase his valuation beyond the £7 million figure mentioned last summer.

Arokodare’s attributes—size, aerial ability, and goal-scoring instinct—would make him a valuable asset to any Premier League side. Former Royal Antwerp star Patrick Goots highlighted his potential, saying, “With someone like him, you have a super strong weapon as a team. He is big, good at heading, reasonably fast, and can score a goal.”

The Competition Up Front: Can Arokodare Secure His Place?

If Arokodare joins Fulham in January, he would face stiff competition for a starting berth. Jimenez’s resurgence and Muniz’s ongoing development could limit the new arrival’s immediate opportunities. However, manager Marco Silva has shown a knack for developing attacking talent, as seen with Muniz’s transformation from a struggling loanee at Middlesbrough to a fan favourite in West London. Silva recently reflected on the Brazilian’s progress, stating, “It’s not just the goals… The hard work he’s putting in every single week… it’s paying off right now.”

Fulham supporters will be hoping that Silva’s eye for potential can unearth another gem in Arokodare, who could bring a different dynamic to their forward line.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of adding Tolu Arokodare to Fulham’s squad is an intriguing one for fans. While some may question the need for another striker given the recent form of Jimenez and Muniz, depth is crucial in a demanding Premier League campaign. Arokodare’s physicality and goal-scoring prowess could provide Fulham with a different approach, particularly in matches where a more direct style is required.

The concerns about integrating Arokodare into the team shouldn’t be overlooked, as the 23-year-old might find it challenging to break into the starting lineup initially. However, his arrival would create healthy competition that could drive both Jimenez and Muniz to elevate their performances. Additionally, with Silva’s history of nurturing young talents and finding ways to get the best out of his forwards, Arokodare has a chance to thrive at Craven Cottage.