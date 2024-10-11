Report: Arsenal and Newcastle United Eyeing Ambitious Move to Sign Former Man City Forward

Arsenal Set to Challenge Newcastle for Leroy Sane’s Signature

Arsenal and Chelsea have emerged as potential suitors in the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, with Newcastle United also in the mix, according to TeamTalk. The report suggests that Sane’s uncertain future in Bavaria has caught the attention of these Premier League giants as his contract runs down, positioning him as a sought-after asset for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements.

Sane: A Prime Target for Premier League Rivals

Sane, the former Manchester City star, has scored an impressive 121 goals over 455 appearances throughout his career. His proven ability to excel in the Premier League makes him an attractive option for Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle, who are each looking to strengthen their attacking lines. With a contract set to expire next summer, Sane could become a key acquisition for any club seeking an experienced and dynamic forward.

Mikel Arteta reportedly views Sane as a “lethal weapon” who could bolster Arsenal’s attack as they chase success in both the Premier League and Champions League. With his blend of speed, dribbling prowess, and finishing touch, Sane would offer Arsenal another attacking option and allow for rotation on the right wing with Bukayo Saka. His presence would not only provide depth but also give opposition defenders a fresh challenge to contend with.

Despite their strong interest, Arsenal will have to compete with Newcastle, who have also identified Sane as a potential cornerstone in their long-term project. With Newcastle’s financial backing, they appear well-prepared to meet Sane’s wage demands, adding to the competitive nature of the pursuit. According to Fichajes, Newcastle views Sane as a “key piece” to push their team closer to the top of the Premier League standings. Additionally, Newcastle would benefit from Sane’s familiarity with English football, having played with Manchester City, which could facilitate a quick adjustment to life at St. James’ Park.

Chelsea Lurking in the Background, Barcelona Could Swoop

While Arsenal and Newcastle appear to be the front-runners, Chelsea is keeping a close eye on the situation. Though the Blues currently possess a wealth of talent in wide positions, Sane’s quality makes him a valuable option for the club’s evolving project. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca may see Sane as an opportunity to add elite talent to their squad depth, especially considering his international experience and versatility on the flanks.

However, the Premier League clubs are not the only ones interested. Spanish giants Barcelona are also reportedly monitoring Sane’s situation closely. The potential for a reunion with former Bayern boss Hansi Flick in Catalonia might add another layer to the transfer race. Flick has already expressed a desire to work with Sane again, believing the German winger could bring added quality to Barcelona’s attack.

Harvey Barnes’ Surprise Potential Departure

While Sane’s future takes centre stage, the rumour mill has also churned out a surprising twist regarding Newcastle’s own Harvey Barnes. Reports suggest that Eddie Howe’s side may be willing to part ways with Barnes to make room for a high-profile signing like Sane. This potential shift would see Newcastle offloading one of their talented forwards to prioritise the German’s skill set, highlighting the ambition within the club to secure a player of Sane’s calibre.

Though Barnes has settled in well at Newcastle and shown flashes of brilliance, it appears that the club is willing to make sacrifices to advance its plans to compete for major trophies. This decision could pave the way for other clubs to express interest in Barnes, who might see this as an opportunity for a fresh start or greater playing time elsewhere in the Premier League.

Can Arsenal Win the Race?

As Sane’s future in Germany becomes more uncertain, Arsenal will need to act decisively to secure his signature. With the allure of a potential Premier League title charge and Champions League campaign, Arsenal may have a strong pitch for Sane, who will undoubtedly weigh up the appeal of returning to England. However, with Newcastle and potentially Chelsea offering both financial incentives and compelling projects, the competition is fierce.

The Gunners’ pursuit of Sane highlights the ambition within the club to add proven quality to their ranks. But Newcastle, equipped with newfound financial power, appears equally motivated to elevate their squad. For Arsenal, securing Sane could represent a statement of intent in their quest for silverware under Mikel Arteta.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Leroy Sane’s Offensive Prowess

Leroy Sane’s performance data over the past year highlights his exceptional attacking contributions. According to Fbref, Sane ranks in the 98th percentile for both assists and expected assisted goals (xAG), demonstrating his ability to create opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, his combined non-penalty expected goals (npxG) and expected assisted goals (xAG) place him in the 96th percentile, emphasising his influence in Bayern Munich’s forward line. Sane’s attacking profile is strengthened by his high percentile ranks in metrics like non-penalty xG (83rd percentile), showcasing his positioning and scoring ability.

Playmaking and Possession Skills

Sane’s possession metrics further establish his role as a creator. He ranks in the 85th percentile for shot-creating actions, a testament to his proactive approach in the final third. His progressive carries (77th percentile) and successful take-ons (95th percentile) highlight his comfort in advancing play and beating defenders. However, his passing accuracy sits lower, in the 62nd percentile for pass completion, which suggests room for improvement in retaining possession under pressure. Yet, his 85th percentile in passes attempted shows he is actively involved in build-up play, a valuable trait for any side seeking a versatile winger.

Defensive Contributions

Defensively, Sane’s contributions are less pronounced. His tackling and interceptions are minimal, placing him in the lower percentiles in these areas. For instance, his combined tackles and interceptions rank only in the 3rd percentile, indicating a more attacking-focused role with limited defensive responsibilities. He also ranks low in aerial duels and clearances, reinforcing the notion that his primary strengths lie in forward momentum rather than in tracking back.

In conclusion, Sane’s statistics reveal a player whose strengths lie in attack and possession, making him an asset for teams focusing on forward-thinking football. Credit: Fbref for the data.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Arsenal supporter, the possibility of Leroy Sane donning the famous red and white is truly exciting. The German winger brings with him not only a wealth of experience but also the skill and speed needed to elevate Arsenal’s attack. Imagine the impact of having Sane and Saka terrorising defenders on opposite flanks! With Sane’s 121 goals to date, his finishing ability and tenacity in the final third would be a perfect addition as Arsenal push to challenge for the Premier League title and advance in Europe.

Adding a player of Sane’s calibre would undoubtedly mark a significant step forward for Arsenal. It’s thrilling to see the club taking ambitious steps to secure a top-class forward who could add another dimension to our play. Newcastle may have the funds, but Arsenal has the history, the project, and the potential to win trophies—a fact that will resonate with a player like Sane. Let’s hope the Gunners can win this battle and bring Sane back to the Premier League where he belongs!