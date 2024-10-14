Report: Why Tottenham and Arsenal Are Eyeing Shakhtar’s Rising Star

Sudakov in Demand: Tottenham and Arsenal Eye Shakhtar’s Star Midfielder

Georgiy Sudakov, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, is attracting attention from several Premier League clubs. According to CaughtOffside, both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are closely monitoring his situation. With Sudakov having already notched seven goals and two assists in just 10 games this season for Shakhtar Donetsk, it’s no surprise that these North London giants are keen to secure his talents.

Impressive Season Sparks Premier League Interest

Sudakov’s impressive form has piqued the interest not only from Tottenham and Arsenal but also from Manchester City and Liverpool. The Shakhtar star is under contract until 2028, which means any interested party will need to prepare a significant offer. Shakhtar is under no pressure to sell, and the asking price could be steep for the two London clubs.

With his offensive abilities and creative flair, Sudakov is the type of player both Arsenal and Tottenham need. He could bring the cutting edge that Tottenham is seeking in their attacking third and provide the depth Arsenal currently lacks due to Martin Ødegaard’s recent absence.

Potential North London Move for Sudakov

At Tottenham, Sudakov could compete with James Maddison for a starting spot, adding much-needed depth and creativity to the side. Spurs are aiming to remain competitive at the top of the league, and a talent like Sudakov could significantly boost their chances. As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side could use a versatile midfielder to help break down defences, a skill Sudakov has showcased in Ukraine.

CaughtOffside has highlighted that both teams are keen, but it remains to be seen if they will match Shakhtar’s demands. Arsenal and Tottenham are both vying for Champions League contention, and Sudakov could be a valuable asset in those campaigns.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

If you’re a Tottenham fan, you’ll likely feel excited at the prospect of adding a dynamic talent like Sudakov to your squad. Spurs have often been criticised for lacking creativity and consistency in attack, and Sudakov’s playmaking skills could provide a much-needed boost.

For Arsenal supporters, there might be a mix of expectation and scepticism. Arsenal has a promising core but needs players capable of making an immediate impact. With his track record, Sudakov could be the perfect addition – but only if the club can navigate the high demands of Shakhtar Donetsk.