Will Wales Get Back on Track vs Montenegro? Where to Watch the Action

Wales Aiming for Nations League Redemption Against Montenegro

Wales are eager to bounce back in the Nations League tonight as they host Montenegro. After a frustrating 2-2 draw with Iceland last Friday, where Craig Bellamy’s side squandered a two-goal lead, the Dragons are keen to find their rhythm once again on home soil.

Currently sitting on five points from three matches in Group B4, Wales have already shown they can overcome tonight’s opponents, having beaten Montenegro 2-1 away in the last encounter. With Turkey topping the group on seven points, a win tonight is essential for Wales to remain in contention.

Montenegro Struggling for Form

Montenegro arrive in Cardiff with a dismal record, having lost all three of their Nations League games. Their latest defeat, a narrow 1-0 loss to Turkey, highlights the uphill task they face. With Stefan Savic sidelined, the goal-scoring burden falls on Steven Jovetic and Nikola Krstovic as they look to break their scoring drought.

Absentees for Wales

Wales face their own challenges in terms of team selection. Brennan Johnson and Jordan James are both suspended, while key players Ethan Ampadu, Dan James, and captain Aaron Ramsey remain out due to injury. Bellamy will need his squad to rally in the absence of these influential figures.

How to Watch Wales vs Montenegro

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20 pm BST and kick-off at 7.45 pm.

Live Stream: Fans can also watch via S4C online and BBC iPlayer, both requiring a subscription for access.

