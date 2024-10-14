Report: Man City Faces Tribunal Over Player’s £11M Wage Dispute

Benjamin Mendy’s Claims Against Manchester City: A Complex Tribunal

Benjamin Mendy’s legal battle against Manchester City continues to unfold, as the former left-back, now acquitted of rape and sexual assault charges, seeks £11 million in unpaid wages. Mendy alleges that he was unfairly treated by the club, which suspended his salary during his trial period, despite other Manchester City players engaging in similar behaviour. This legal confrontation brings to light broader questions about fairness, transparency, and the treatment of players within football.

Mendy’s Allegations: A Matter of Unpaid Wages

At the heart of Mendy’s claim is the assertion that Manchester City suspended his wages unjustly. He argues that, despite being accused and eventually acquitted, he was treated differently from his teammates who, according to Mendy, engaged in similar activities. His tribunal statement highlights the “alcohol-fuelled parties” that he attended alongside other City players, including some high-profile members of the squad. “Several Manchester City first-team players, including the club captain, were all present at the parties that I attended and hosted,” Mendy said.

The French defender’s point is clear: while he may have made poor lifestyle choices, he was not alone in doing so. The focus of his grievance lies in the fact that his behaviour was singled out, whereas other players seemingly faced no repercussions. His statement claims, “I feel that it is unfair for Manchester City to single me out in the way that they have.” Mendy argues that the accusations of recklessness made against him were no different from the actions of other players who breached Covid-19 restrictions and engaged in “casual relations with women.”

The Club’s Defence and Mendy’s Standpoint

Manchester City’s defence is centred on the idea that Mendy was unavailable for work during his trial, which justifies their decision not to pay his wages from September 2021 to July 2023. However, Mendy’s frustration stems from the perceived inconsistency in how the club dealt with other players who, as he claims, participated in the same activities. “I am not, however, aware of Manchester City deducting or suspending the pay of any of the other players,” Mendy stated.

While Mendy acknowledges that he made some poor decisions—blaming his partying on the grief he experienced following his father’s death—he insists that he was “ready, willing and able” to perform his duties. He remains adamant that his treatment by the club has been unjust, especially when compared to his teammates.

A Broader Question of Fairness

Mendy’s case is complex and sheds light on the issue of how clubs manage their players during legal proceedings. His argument reflects a broader concern: that football clubs can take inconsistent approaches when dealing with players involved in scandals, creating questions about fairness and responsibility. If Mendy’s claims are proven to be true, Manchester City could face serious questions about their internal management and the fairness of their decisions.

Mendy’s Legacy with Manchester City

Mendy’s legacy at Manchester City is now overshadowed by this legal battle. Signed from Monaco in 2017 for £52 million, Mendy was once a promising talent who contributed to City’s dominance in the Premier League. However, his career at City came to a halt when the rape allegations emerged in 2021, and his final appearance for the club was in August of that year. Although acquitted of all charges, the ongoing tribunal over unpaid wages continues to draw attention to the issues surrounding his time at the club.

