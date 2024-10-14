Report: Man United Could Replace Erik Ten Hag With Premier League Manager in Shock Move

Why Ineos Wants Eddie Howe for Manchester United’s Top Job

Manchester United’s start to the season has been anything but smooth, with Erik ten Hag’s team languishing in 14th place after just seven games and only eight points. According to a recent report by Give Me Sport, United’s owners, Ineos, are already assessing potential replacements for the Dutchman, and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe is apparently a top candidate.

If Ten Hag doesn’t turn things around soon, the rumblings of change might well become reality. Here’s why Ineos is eyeing Howe and what his appointment could mean for the Red Devils.

Ineos’ Admiration for Eddie Howe’s Record

Ineos, it seems, has been closely watching Eddie Howe’s progress with Newcastle United. A substantial compensation package would be required to bring him to Old Trafford, but that isn’t deterring United’s management. Give Me Sport reports that, “The United executives are huge admirers of the former Bournemouth man,” an accolade that stems from Howe’s ability to revitalise clubs under his leadership. He has consistently proven himself to be a capable manager who can reshape a team, both in terms of performance and mindset.

Howe’s skill set, particularly with player development and tactical adaptability, makes him a tempting prospect. At Bournemouth, he worked wonders with limited resources, and his ongoing success at Newcastle has only added to his reputation. United are clearly interested in what he could bring to a struggling team that’s in desperate need of direction.

Tensions at St. James’ Park

While Howe has found success with Newcastle, Give Me Sport suggests that all might not be well behind the scenes. There have been, as the report states, “murmurings recently that the 46-year-old was discontent with life at St James’ Park,” and his relationship with sporting director Paul Mitchell is allegedly strained.

This reported discontent could make Howe open to new opportunities. If there’s friction within Newcastle’s management, Ineos might sense an opportunity to bring Howe in while he’s potentially open to a change of scenery. This possibility would allow United to not only secure a highly capable manager but also destabilise a direct Premier League rival. The scenario could play out as a win-win for United, provided they can negotiate the high costs involved.

Man Utd’s Continued Managerial Challenges

Ineos’ interest in Eddie Howe isn’t the only move they’ve made recently. In the summer, they also approached Sebastian Hoeness, the current VfB Stuttgart boss, according to reports from Germany. Hoeness, however, turned down the offer, and United extended Ten Hag’s contract by a year. This decision reflects the ongoing uncertainty and short-term fixes that have characterised United’s managerial landscape over the past few years.

Ten Hag, for his part, faces a considerable challenge. United’s current tally of five goals from seven games is historically poor, and if results don’t improve soon, the Dutchman may not see out the season. With managers like Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Gareth Southgate being linked to the position, the club’s hierarchy seems determined to prepare for every contingency. However, Howe’s achievements with Newcastle and his familiarity with the Premier League could make him the frontrunner, as he offers an appealing blend of experience and tactical acumen that’s required to steer a club of United’s stature.

Can Eddie Howe Transform Manchester United?

Eddie Howe’s potential appointment at Manchester United represents a bold, ambitious move by Ineos. While Howe has yet to prove himself on the European stage, his experience in the Premier League and knack for player development could be the stability United needs. His philosophy aligns with a long-term approach, and if United’s management is serious about giving a new manager time to rebuild, Howe could be a compelling choice.

It remains to be seen whether Howe would be able to replicate his success at Old Trafford. With the right backing, Howe could help United rediscover their identity, something the club has struggled with since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. The prospect of United’s young talents flourishing under Howe’s guidance could provide a beacon of hope for supporters who are desperate to see their team return to the summit of English football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Manchester United supporter, there’s definitely something intriguing about the idea of Eddie Howe at Old Trafford. His success with Newcastle speaks for itself, and with his tactical style, he could be exactly what we need to bring consistency back to our squad. But I can’t help but wonder – does he have the experience to handle the pressure and expectations at a club like United?

The question of whether Howe can adapt to managing a club of United’s size is a big one. United’s struggles go beyond just poor form; we’ve seen a lack of direction in the transfer market, constant changes in playing style, and an overall disconnect between the players and management. Howe might need to bring in his own staff and approach things his way if he’s to be successful. Otherwise, he could just end up another casualty in the long line of post-Ferguson managers who couldn’t make the cut.

Plus, given his connection to Newcastle and the work he’s already put in there, would he even want to leave for us? Bringing him in might require a hefty investment from Ineos, but if he’s willing to take on the challenge, this could be an exciting new era for United. If we back him with resources and give him time, Howe could be the catalyst for the revival we’ve all been waiting for.