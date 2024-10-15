Report: Crystal Palace Star £60m Move to Man Utd Hinges on Major Player Departures

Eze to Manchester United: A Move Hinged on Major Departures

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United’s interest in Eberechi Eze is undeniable, but a move for the Crystal Palace star might only be feasible if one of United’s big names departs. With a £60 million (€72m) release clause in place, Eze’s potential transfer is financially viable for United if they can free up funds. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are the names most linked to a possible exit, and their departures would pave the way for United to bring in Eze as a versatile attacking option.

“If either of them were to be sold, it would clear the financial room for Man Utd to make a serious bid for Eze.”

United’s Attraction to Eze’s Versatility

Eze, a 26-year-old England international, has proven himself a valuable asset for Palace, capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder and as a wide forward. This flexibility allows him to slot into positions currently held by Rashford and Fernandes, making him a natural target for a United side looking to reinforce their attacking ranks.

“His ability to play as an attacking midfielder or as a wide forward makes him an appealing target for the Red Devils.”

Crystal Palace’s Stance on Antony

Despite rumours suggesting a potential swap deal involving Antony to facilitate Eze’s move, Crystal Palace has made it clear that they are not interested in the Brazilian winger. With the Eagles standing firm on their valuation, any move for Eze will likely require a significant offer or swap arrangement, possibly involving United’s high-profile players.

“Sources close to Crystal Palace have indicated that they have no interest in the Brazilian winger.”

Eze Shouldering the Load at Palace

Eze has been a pivotal player for Palace this season, especially following Michael Olise’s departure. His contributions — three goals and one assist in nine appearances — highlight his offensive importance to a team that has struggled to find the net. A move to Old Trafford would not only provide Eze with a bigger stage but also help United bolster their creative options.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a sceptical football fan, one might question whether Eze is the right fit for United’s long-term ambitions. Although his versatility is appealing, United has had a mixed track record when integrating new talent into their existing setup. Fans could wonder if United is wise to gamble on another big-money move without first solidifying its core squad. However, should Rashford or Fernandes exit, it may be time to embrace a new era with fresh faces like Eze who bring both creativity and flexibility to the team. Ultimately, whether this potential transfer excites or concerns fans depends on United’s willingness to adapt and reframe their tactical approach.