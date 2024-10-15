Report: Manchester United Weigh £16M Buy-Back as Defensive Woes Mount

Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez Dilemma: A Buy-Back Decision That Could Reshape Their Season

According to reports from The Mirror Manchester United are contemplating activating the buy-back clause for Alvaro Fernandez, who joined Benfica for what many considered “peanuts” last summer. After impressing on loan and securing a permanent move to Lisbon for £5 million, the 21-year-old full-back has caught the eye of European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, and recent whispers suggest Liverpool scouts are closely monitoring his progress. But as United reflects on this potential oversight, the question remains – will they bring him back?

Fernandez’s Rise and United’s Defensive Woes

Fernandez has flourished at the Stadium of Light, delivering a series of eye-catching performances that have attracted attention beyond the Primeira Liga. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag faces a defensive crisis at Old Trafford, with left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sidelined long-term, forcing Diogo Dalot to switch from his natural right side. The recent heart surgery of Noussair Mazraoui, another defender, has compounded United’s issues, leaving them critically short in full-back positions.

This has reignited the debate at United about activating Fernandez’s £16 million buy-back clause. With the team having collected just eight points from seven league games and scoring fewer goals than any club except Southampton, some see Fernandez’s return as an immediate boost. Ten Hag, now under increasing pressure, could use all the help he can get as United’s October fixtures will be pivotal for his tenure.

A Last-Ditch Chance for Ten Hag?

United’s shaky start to the season has amplified concerns about Ten Hag’s future, with a recent INEOS meeting in London leaving the Dutchman’s fate unresolved. He remains on the proverbial last-chance saloon, needing a turnaround in the upcoming games. United face Brentford at Old Trafford on October 19 before visiting José Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League, followed by league and cup clashes against West Ham and Leicester City.

In his recent comments, Ten Hag attempted to reassure fans, stating, “We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through. It’s a long-term process.” He brushed off external speculation, insisting, “Internally we’re disappointed and we know we have to do better. Especially we need to score more.”

Upcoming Fixtures Offer a Make-or-Break Moment

For United, October is more than just a chance to amass points – it’s an opportunity to restore faith. A series of positive results could rejuvenate a campaign teetering on the brink of collapse. As the pressure mounts, Ten Hag’s next moves, including a potential recall for Fernandez, could define his era at Old Trafford.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Many United fans may feel concerned that the club is re-evaluating the sale of a player who left only months ago, especially for a modest fee of £5 million. Fernandez’s success in Portugal suggests he might have offered a solution to United’s full-back problems much earlier. The decision to sell him, followed by immediate interest from top European clubs, signals a potential misjudgment in assessing his value.

United’s defensive struggles could have been alleviated with better planning, highlighting issues within the club’s recruitment and retention strategies. Fans will watch closely to see if the board’s willingness to activate Fernandez’s buy-back clause will yield the intended benefits or merely serve as a patch for deeper structural issues. As the season progresses, it’s evident that Ten Hag and the board are running out of time to get things right. The October fixture list may well determine not just their season, but the club’s direction for the foreseeable future.