Report: Inside Man City’s APT Win Over Premier League and Its Broader Impact

Manchester City vs Premier League: A Legal Battle Over APT Rules

In the wake of Manchester City’s recent legal battle with the Premier League over associated party transaction (APT) rules, fans and analysts alike have been left pondering the implications for competition law, club finances, and the very fabric of English football. While both parties claimed elements of victory, the ruling has exposed significant challenges for the Premier League and set a precedent that may alter future governance and financial regulations in football.

Understanding Associated Party Transactions (APTs)

To better understand this legal tussle, it’s essential to define APTs. In football’s financial ecosystem, APTs refer to any financial or operational relationship a club maintains with a third party it shares a connection with. This could include sponsorship deals from companies with ties to the club’s owners, loans from directors, or agreements with other entities under the same ownership umbrella. These arrangements are scrutinised for fair market value, as they can significantly impact a club’s profitability and compliance with financial regulations.

The Athletic defines APTs as “any agreement that a club might make with a third party with whom they share a connection.” Stevie Loughrey, a partner at Onside Law, adds: “The $64million question!” suggesting that APTs can be difficult to pin down and are often subject to intense scrutiny.

In Manchester City’s case, the club argued that the APT rules, both in their original and amended forms, infringed upon competition law by restricting financial flexibility and imposing unfair limitations on club operations. The tribunal largely agreed, marking a landmark decision in football’s legal landscape.

A Breakdown of the Tribunal’s Ruling

The tribunal’s decision dissected Manchester City’s contentions on three primary grounds: the legality of the APT rules, procedural fairness, and transparency in the Premier League’s processes.

Legality of the Rules: City argued that the APT rules, introduced initially in 2021 and later amended in 2024, were unlawful under competition law. This stance resonated with the tribunal, which concluded that the rules overstepped legal boundaries and imposed undue restrictions on clubs. Jack Williams, a barrister specialising in competition law, captured the sentiment aptly: “This was a win for City. To put it in football terms, the league is trying to say that its goalkeeper faced 10 shots and saved eight of them, so it won, when in fact City scored two goals and won 2-0.” Procedural Fairness: The ruling highlighted procedural flaws within the Premier League’s framework. Specifically, the tribunal found that the Premier League’s methodology in assessing transactions was procedurally unfair, as clubs were not provided with comparable transaction data before determinations were made. Loughrey summarised the situation, stating, “The Premier League’s fair market value determination process is lacking in transparency, which has contributed to this ruling.” Transparency Issues: Additionally, the tribunal underscored the need for increased transparency in decision-making, noting that the Premier League’s failure to provide City with access to crucial data before ruling on certain transactions was problematic. This transparency shortfall speaks to broader concerns about governance in football, where financial opacity can fuel misunderstandings and legal challenges.

As a result, the tribunal has prompted the Premier League to re-examine its rule-making and decision-making powers, underscoring that its dominant market position carries the responsibility of maintaining fair competition and procedural clarity.

Premier League’s Position and Future Steps

The Premier League’s stance has been somewhat defensive, with the organisation suggesting that the issues raised in the ruling can be addressed through swift amendments to the APT rules. However, the practicalities of this are more complex than they may appear, with potential legal challenges lurking around any attempts to reform the regulations quickly. Stevie Loughrey noted, “The league can amend its rules, although it will require a two-thirds majority to do so. However, this would be high-risk and expose it to further legal challenge if the amendments are later found to be anti-competitive and/or procedurally unfair.”

For fans, the prospect of the Premier League making swift changes could be both exciting and concerning. While changes might bolster financial fair play, there’s also the risk of exacerbating tensions among clubs that feel the regulatory changes would limit their competitive edge.

The Future of Financial Fair Play in Football

The tribunal’s ruling raises broader questions about the viability of the Premier League’s financial fair play framework, particularly as it relates to shareholder loans and club sustainability. This verdict could pave the way for a re-evaluation of these rules, possibly leading to greater scrutiny of club finances and more rigorous transparency standards in the future.

Simon Leaf, a partner at Mishcon de Reya, reflected on the implications, observing, “City are also clearly delighted. Not only can they legitimately say they were right to bring the challenge because elements of the rules have been found to be unlawful, but also the potential inclusion of shareholder loans into the profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR) will cause a number of their rivals headaches.”

The ruling may prompt the Premier League to amend its regulations to incorporate shareholder loans more thoroughly, a move that could place financial strain on clubs that rely on this funding model. This development may intensify discussions on what constitutes fair competition in football, potentially resulting in a new era of financial governance within the sport.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For many Premier League supporters, this ruling is a double-edged sword. On one hand, Manchester City’s partial victory has shown that clubs are willing to challenge the status quo and advocate for fairer financial regulations. On the other hand, the Premier League’s current predicament demonstrates the difficulties of enforcing regulations that aim to balance competitive integrity with financial sustainability.

Fans may feel sceptical about the league’s ability to rectify these issues quickly, especially given the legal complexities involved. However, there’s also a sense of anticipation for the future of financial fair play. Will the Premier League emerge from this stronger, with more transparent and equitable regulations, or will the current landscape of financial ambiguity persist? Only time will tell, but this ruling undoubtedly marks a significant moment in the ongoing evolution of football governance.