Report: Arteta’s Arsenal Battles Growing Injury List Ahead of Premier League Return

Arsenal’s Injury Woes Mount as Saka and Martinelli Face Uncertainty

Arsenal’s impressive start to the Premier League season has not come without challenges, and with Bournemouth on the horizon, the Gunners are grappling with a growing list of injury concerns. Mikel Arteta’s side sits just a point behind league leaders Liverpool, but the international break has raised more questions over player availability, with Gabriel Martinelli joining the list of sidelined stars.

Saka’s Fitness in Doubt After England Injury

One of the most pressing concerns is the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who limped off during England’s shocking home defeat to Greece at Wembley. Saka, a crucial player for both club and country, withdrew from the squad before the trip to Finland, with interim manager Lee Carsley offering limited insight into the severity of the injury. “Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him,” Carsley remarked. “He’s a positive person, and I expect him to be fine.”

As the Gunners prepare for a demanding run of fixtures, the hope is that Saka will recover in time for their clash with Bournemouth, tentatively scheduled for October 19. However, Arsenal fans remain on edge as they await further updates on his condition.

Martinelli and Odegaard Add to Arteta’s Headaches

Martinelli’s injury compounds the issues Arteta faces, following a recent setback that also saw captain Martin Odegaard sidelined due to a Nations League injury. The attacking duo’s absence will test Arsenal’s depth, especially with important matches looming. Odegaard’s influence in midfield has been instrumental, and without him, Arsenal will need to dig deep to maintain their momentum in the league.

Havertz and Partey: Potential Returns on the Horizon

On a brighter note, Kai Havertz and Thomas Partey, who withdrew from international duty last week, are reportedly progressing well and could be available for selection. Their return would be a timely boost as Arsenal faces a hectic October schedule, including a Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk and a Carabao Cup tie with Preston.

With the Premier League title race heating up, Arteta will be eager to see key players return to full fitness. Arsenal’s unbeaten streak has been a testament to their resilience, but keeping that momentum going will depend heavily on the availability of their star players.