Report: Napoli Set to Hijack Man Utd’s January Transfer Target

Napoli Threatens to Derail Manchester United’s January Move for Ben Chilwell

Manchester United’s search for a left-back in the upcoming January transfer window may face an unexpected hurdle. According to TEAMtalk, Napoli are eyeing Chelsea’s out-of-favour defender Ben Chilwell, potentially disrupting United’s plans to strengthen their backline. United’s long-term interest in Chilwell is well-documented, but a possible move to Italy, joining Antonio Conte’s high-flying Napoli side, might take precedence.

United’s Left-Back Struggles Continue

United have been plagued by injuries in the left-back position throughout this season. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, the club’s main options, have been sidelined frequently, leaving Erik ten Hag with limited choices in that role. This has made Chilwell a prime target for United, who view him as an experienced and proven Premier League defender capable of slotting straight into the team.

“Manchester United’s attempts to sign Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell in January could be derailed by Napoli and the prospect of joining Antonio Conte’s table-topping side, according to a report,” says TEAMtalk. United fans, desperate for reinforcements in defence, are surely anxious at the thought of missing out on another top player due to competition from abroad.

Napoli’s Ambitious Pursuit of Chilwell

The major obstacle to United’s pursuit comes from Napoli, currently managed by former Premier League boss Antonio Conte. With Napoli competing at the top of Serie A, the prospect of joining a team on course for a potential title win might tempt Chilwell. According to TEAMtalk, “Antonio Conte’s side – who signed Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku from Premier League sides last summer – are ‘tracking’ Chilwell.”

Napoli’s interest in bringing in the 27-year-old on a loan deal with an option to buy makes the Italian club an attractive destination. Conte’s ability to rejuvenate former Premier League players could also play a role in influencing Chilwell’s decision.

Premier League Clubs Remain Interested

Despite Napoli’s interest, it’s not all doom and gloom for Manchester United. Chilwell is believed to favour a stay in the Premier League. TEAMtalk writes, “It is our understanding that Chilwell’s preference would be to remain in the Premier League if given the option.” Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Ipswich Town are also keeping tabs on the left-back, providing Chilwell with domestic options as he looks to revive his career.

At Chelsea, Chilwell has become surplus to requirements. After failing to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, Chilwell has found himself on the fringes under Enzo Maresca. With just one appearance this season, his future at the club seems bleak. TEAMtalk summarises his situation: “Chilwell forms part of what has been unofficially described as Chelsea’s ‘bomb squad,’” referring to players who are no longer in Maresca’s plans.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The news of Napoli’s interest in Ben Chilwell is troubling for United fans. United have struggled to find consistency at left-back, and Chilwell could provide much-needed experience and stability. However, losing out on him to Napoli, especially under Antonio Conte, would be a blow to United’s ambitions.

There’s a sense that the club has missed out on key signings before, and this could be another case of United getting outmanoeuvred in the transfer market. Napoli’s appeal, particularly for players who have struggled for form like Chilwell, is undeniable. They’re a club on the rise, and Conte has a track record of bringing the best out of players who need a fresh start.

On the other hand, if United can convince Chilwell to stay in the Premier League, they will not only address a key weakness in the squad but also secure a player hungry to prove himself. For Chilwell, the decision might come down to playing time and which club offers the most immediate opportunities. From a United fan’s perspective, losing Chilwell to Napoli would feel like a missed opportunity to strengthen a squad still dealing with defensive frailties.