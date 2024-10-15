Chelsea Defender Returns to Training Ahead of Crucial Liverpool Clash

Reece James Returns to Chelsea Training as Blues Prepare for Liverpool Clash

Chelsea’s captain, Reece James, is back in first-team training following an injury-plagued start to the season. His return offers a glimmer of hope for the Blues, who have struggled to maintain consistency in the Premier League during his absence. James, one of Chelsea’s most influential players, has not featured in a competitive match since the end of last season.

Injury Woes for Chelsea Captain

James’ absence has been keenly felt. After being sidelined by a hamstring injury in 2023, the right-back only made five Premier League starts last season before another setback in August. His last appearance was during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, where he managed five outings before a hamstring issue struck again, preventing him from making a competitive start this campaign. According to The Athletic, James has finally rejoined his teammates in training, a significant boost for the squad.

During his rehabilitation, James suffered a minor setback, which prolonged his recovery. However, the latest reports indicate that he is back on the training pitches at Cobham, working his way towards match fitness during the October international break. While his colleagues were on international duty, James took advantage of the break to focus on his return, just in time for a hectic period in Chelsea’s schedule.

A Welcome Return Amid Defensive Shortages

Chelsea’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday presents a major challenge, especially with two key defenders, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, suspended due to yellow card accumulation. While James’ return is undoubtedly positive news, it is unlikely that manager Enzo Maresca will risk starting him after such a long layoff. His recovery is ongoing, and Chelsea’s cautious approach could see him reintroduced gradually over the next few fixtures.

Despite these absences, Chelsea are still equipped with several defensive options. However, James’ leadership and versatility, both in defence and attack, will be sorely missed against a team of Liverpool’s calibre. His presence on the pitch provides the Blues with additional dynamism, and his return will undoubtedly help steady a backline that has looked vulnerable in recent games.

Looking Ahead: A Busy Period for the Blues

Chelsea face a challenging schedule following their trip to Anfield. The west London club will travel to Greece to take on Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League, a crucial fixture as they aim to progress in Europe. That match is followed by a double-header against Newcastle United in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, two fixtures that could define Chelsea’s domestic season.