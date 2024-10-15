Report: Everton’s Defender Still on Manchester United’s Transfer Radar

Ratcliffe’s Determination to Secure Branthwaite Signals Manchester United’s Defensive Overhaul

As Manchester United grapples with a turbulent start to the season, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite remains strong. After failed attempts to lure the centre-back over the summer, Ratcliffe is reportedly gearing up for another shot at securing the young defender. With United’s defensive line under scrutiny, a potential transfer could signal a fresh direction for the club. According to TEAMtalk, Ratcliffe is undeterred by Everton’s stance and is prepared to test their resolve once again.

Man Utd’s Desperate Need for Defensive Stability

Manchester United’s struggles this season have exposed a significant need for defensive reinforcements. Erik ten Hag’s future at the club remains uncertain, with fans growing restless and rumours swirling that Thomas Tuchel is the leading candidate to take over. However, Ratcliffe and the United board are already eyeing future transfers to bolster the squad, regardless of the managerial situation. Jarrad Branthwaite, a player who has been on United’s radar for some time, is seen as a solution to their defensive woes.

“Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains eager to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton after failing to land him in the summer,” TEAMtalk revealed.

In the summer window, United’s two bids for Branthwaite were rejected, with Everton holding out for £75 million. Now, with The Friedkin Group close to completing their takeover of Everton, the Toffees may be less inclined to let go of their prized asset. The new ownership has made it clear they intend to secure Everton’s key players, with Branthwaite central to their future plans.

Everton’s New Owners Want to Build Around Branthwaite

Everton’s prospective new owners, The Friedkin Group, aim to bring financial stability and increased spending power to the club. They have already raised Branthwaite’s price tag, with sources suggesting it would now take an offer in the region of £80 million to tempt them. The Toffees have their eyes set on building a squad that can compete in the upper echelons of the Premier League, and they view Branthwaite as an essential piece of that puzzle.

“The Toffees do not want to sell their prized asset and have raised his price slightly, with sources stating that it will now take an offer of around £80 million to make them consider a deal,” says TEAMtalk.

The Friedkin Group’s imminent takeover brings hope to Everton fans. They’re looking to strengthen their squad in the 2025 summer window and could potentially retain Premier League status until then. Everton’s upcoming new stadium and these ambitions point to a future where the club isn’t just surviving but thriving. Ratcliffe’s pursuit of Branthwaite, however, is not one that will simply fade away. United may have to play a waiting game, potentially positioning for a move in the summer of 2025 when they can afford to make a compelling offer.

United’s Defensive Aspirations: More Than Just Branthwaite?

Manchester United’s need for defensive solidity has led to a series of recent acquisitions. Despite the arrival of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, both players have yet to make a strong impact on the pitch. Injuries and inconsistent performances have marred their debuts, leaving United still seeking a cornerstone for their backline. United is also open to offloading Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, aiming to create room for a long-term defensive partnership.

Ratcliffe’s ongoing interest in Branthwaite is a clear indication of where United sees its future. The 22-year-old is known for his composure and ability to command the backline, qualities United sorely lack. With Yoro and de Ligt struggling, Branthwaite could provide the assurance United needs to compete for top honours.

“Man Utd have identified the Everton centre-back as a perfect signing to help them build a team capable of challenging for top honours in the coming years,” reports TEAMtalk.

Transfer Challenges and Antony’s Future

As United attempts to reconfigure its squad, there are additional considerations in the transfer market. The club is reportedly ready to sell Brazilian winger Antony, who has struggled to justify his £82 million price tag since his arrival. Should Antony depart, United could leverage the funds to bolster other areas of the squad, potentially facilitating the Branthwaite deal.

TEAMtalk also notes that “Manchester United view the 2022 swoop for Antony as one of the worst deals in the club’s entire 146-year history.” Antony’s potential exit could open the door for a fresh recruitment strategy that prioritises quality over marketable names.

In their ongoing search for defensive upgrades, United has shown interest in other high-profile names, including Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid. However, the pursuit of De Paul has raised eyebrows, as his age and potential salary demands could limit his long-term impact. The club’s previous splurge on Antony serves as a cautionary tale, underlining the need for careful planning and sensible spending.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As an Everton supporter, you can’t help but feel expectant and protective about the potential impact of The Friedkin Group’s takeover. The club has been through so much turmoil that the idea of financial stability feels like a long-awaited relief. With the new owners promising to invest in key players and keep talents like Branthwaite, there is hope that Everton could build a solid foundation to compete with the Premier League’s best. For once, Everton fans are dreaming of more than just avoiding relegation—they’re envisioning a squad that can truly compete.

However, there’s a feeling of concern regarding Manchester United’s relentless pursuit of Branthwaite. Ratcliffe’s interest suggests that the Red Devils see something truly special in him. While £80 million is a staggering fee, the idea of losing such a promising young player cuts deep. Branthwaite’s presence at the back has been a beacon of hope for the Toffees, and many fans fear that parting ways with him could set the club back at a time when they need to look forward.

Everton fans are now watching the upcoming transfer windows closely, hoping that the new owners will stand firm and resist Manchester United’s advances. The upcoming season could be pivotal, with Everton aiming not just for stability but for a resurgence in the league. In an era where loyalty seems fleeting, Branthwaite has the potential to be a player the club can build around—a cornerstone in the new Everton project.