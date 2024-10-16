Report: PSG Renew Interest in Manchester United Attacker

PSG Revives Interest in Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are once again eyeing a move for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, despite the obstacles that thwarted a summer transfer. According to TeamTalk, the French club remains keen on bringing the England international to Ligue 1, but the same hurdles that blocked their summer bid remain intact.

PSG, who sought a replacement for Kylian Mbappé after his departure to Real Madrid, had lined up a £75 million offer for Rashford during the summer transfer window. However, no deal materialised as Manchester United showed little interest in selling one of their most high-profile players, valuing him closer to £100 million. Rashford, whose contract runs until 2028, remains a critical part of Erik ten Hag’s long-term plans at Old Trafford.

PSG’s Pursuit of Rashford

The Ligue 1 giants held talks with Rashford earlier this year, but negotiations failed to progress, leaving PSG still in search of attacking reinforcements. Despite the obstacles, PSG remain interested and could potentially renew their efforts to sign Rashford next summer. With the French side determined to strengthen their attack in 2025, further discussions with Rashford’s representatives cannot be ruled out.

United’s reluctance to part with Rashford, especially after extending his contract last year, has been clear. Erik ten Hag has repeatedly emphasised that Rashford remains a key figure in United’s future. “He is central to our project and is not for sale,” the Dutch manager confirmed, even as the Red Devils face pressure to raise performance levels following a challenging start to the season.

Rashford’s Recent Form Under Scrutiny

Rashford’s form has been a topic of concern lately. After a stellar 2022/23 campaign, in which he scored 30 goals across 56 appearances, the 26-year-old has struggled to maintain those high standards. Last season saw him score just eight goals, and he faced significant criticism, which culminated in his exclusion from England’s Euro 2024 squad.

This season has shown hints of improvement, with Rashford scoring four goals in 11 matches, but consistency remains an issue. As Manchester United faces internal turmoil and external pressure, including an ultimatum for Ten Hag to deliver results by November, Rashford’s future will be under continued scrutiny.

United’s Plans for Rashford

Despite calls for a fresh start for Rashford, his lucrative contract—reported at £325,000 per week—makes a move unlikely. Many feel that a new environment could rejuvenate the winger, but United’s determination to keep him and his own Manchester roots suggest he will not be leaving Old Trafford anytime soon.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

PSG’s renewed interest in Marcus Rashford raises serious questions. Rashford’s form over the last year has been erratic, and despite his potential, it’s clear that consistency remains an issue. While his loyalty to the club is commendable, there’s a growing feeling that he may benefit from a change of scenery. Rashford is no longer the explosive forward we saw in 2022/23, and his struggles last season reflect deeper issues with United’s attacking strategy.

Many fans are starting to question whether Rashford is stagnating under Ten Hag’s system. With only four goals in 11 matches this season, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Rashford is no longer the reliable goal-scoring threat that United desperately need. If PSG are offering a significant fee, it may be worth considering, especially given the financial benefits of such a move. United’s refusal to sell him, particularly at his current value, feels short-sighted when the club could reinvest in a player with more immediate impact.

Rashford’s contract also presents a potential stumbling block for both parties. Earning £325,000 per week, it’s difficult to imagine PSG—or any club—matching those wages without significant negotiation. This places even more pressure on Rashford to deliver at United, or else fans will be left wondering whether the club should have cashed in on a potentially diminishing asset.