Man United Host Brentford: Will Ten Hag’s Team Bounce Back?

Man United vs Brentford: Premier League Preview and Prediction

Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United squad are gearing up for another critical Premier League clash as they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford. It’s been a turbulent season so far for United, with inconsistent performances casting doubt over the Dutch manager’s future. A draw with Aston Villa offered some respite, but a tough test against Brentford awaits.

Losing at home would further amplify the scrutiny on Ten Hag, as his side has yet to fully convince this season. Meanwhile, Brentford, known for their resilient and dynamic style, will arrive at Old Trafford full of confidence.

Man United Looking for Consistency

Manchester United’s season has been anything but smooth. A series of underwhelming performances has seen them struggle to establish themselves as Premier League contenders. The goalless draw against Aston Villa before the international break showed some defensive solidity, but the Red Devils are still far from their best.

Brentford, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of a thrilling 5-3 victory over Wolves. Thomas Frank’s side has been a tough opponent for many Premier League teams, currently sitting two points ahead of United in the table. Their direct and organised play has caused issues for even the league’s top teams.

Kick-Off Time and Venue

Man Utd vs Brentford is set to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 19 October 2024, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Team News: Injury Concerns for Both Sides

United could receive a boost with the potential return of Mason Mount, who has been out with an injury. Alejandro Garnacho, who missed international duty due to a knee issue, might also feature, although Kobbie Mainoo’s fitness remains uncertain after pulling out of the England squad.

Brentford may have Mathias Jensen back in the squad, but the game might come too soon for Rico Henry, who continues his recovery. Key players Yoane Wissa, Joshua Dasilva, and Igor Thiago are all set to miss out, leaving Thomas Frank with some difficult selection decisions.

Prediction: Brentford to Edge It

Manchester United’s shaky form and Brentford’s confidence make this a tricky fixture to predict. Despite United’s home advantage, it’s difficult to see how they will cope with Brentford’s high-energy, pressing style, and the Old Trafford faithful would perhaps not accept a similar ambition-less style of play United displayed at Villa Park.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Manchester United.