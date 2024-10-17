Report: Man Utd Enter Race with Real Madrid for Top Left-Back

Manchester United Enter Race for Alphonso Davies: Transfer Battle with Real Madrid

Manchester United have reportedly entered the chase to sign Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, joining Real Madrid in the race for one of the most coveted left-backs in world football. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Davies could be snapped up for free in the summer, a situation that has piqued the interest of top European clubs.

Why Alphonso Davies is a Target for Elite Clubs

Despite a few fitness setbacks in recent seasons, Alphonso Davies remains one of the premier left-backs globally. Known for his blistering pace and defensive prowess, the Canadian international has been a standout performer for Bayern Munich since his breakthrough. With a contract expiring in June, clubs can approach Davies from January 2024 for a pre-contract agreement, setting the stage for a summer move.

According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are one of the latest clubs to scout the 23-year-old. However, Plettenberg notes that “United are not overly confident of winning the competitive race for his signature.”

🚨🆕 Alphonso #Davies is one of Manchester United’s desired transfer targets for the upcoming summer ✔️ ▫️The Red Devils have already gathered information, but they don’t consider their chances to be very high / #MUFC ▫️The 23-year-old left-back is in improving form. Currently,… pic.twitter.com/z4XUSRtSK2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 15, 2024

Manchester United’s Recent Transfer Strategy

Under Erik ten Hag, United’s transfer strategy has frequently involved reuniting the manager with players he previously coached at Ajax, such as Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, who both swapped Munich for Manchester in August. This connection to the Dutchman has helped facilitate several moves in recent windows. However, Davies does not share this history with Ten Hag, potentially complicating the move.

Despite this, United’s interest in Davies is part of a broader plan to bolster their squad’s depth, especially in defence. Reports also suggest that United have been linked with two more Bayern players—Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane—as they continue to mine the Bavarian giants for talent.

Real Madrid’s Long-standing Interest

Real Madrid have long been linked with Alphonso Davies, with sources reporting their admiration for him since November 2023. The Spanish giants reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Davies in February 2024, fuelling Bayern Munich’s attempt to extend his contract.

However, negotiations have hit a wall. Bayern offered between €13 million and €14 million annually, significantly lower than Davies’ demand of €20 million, according to Plettenberg. Despite the impasse, Bayern remain open to renegotiations, while Real Madrid continues to loom as the player’s favoured destination.

Other Options for Manchester United

While Davies remains a prime target, Manchester United are also reportedly monitoring Alvaro Carreras, their former defender now at Benfica. Unlike Davies, Carreras would come at a cost, but United included a clever buy-back clause when they sold him to the Portuguese club, giving them an edge if they decide to pursue him over the Canadian left-back.

Carreras has attracted interest not just from United and Real Madrid, but also from Liverpool and Barcelona. His performances in the Primeira Liga have made him a hot commodity, and it will be intriguing to see whether United opt for their former player or push harder for Davies.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

With his blistering speed, technical skills, and attacking prowess, Davies would instantly elevate United’s left-back options, adding another dimension to their play. It’s easy to see why the club would be so keen on the Canadian, especially considering that he could arrive without a hefty transfer fee.

While the prospect of losing out to Real Madrid may dampen spirits, United supporters can take heart in the fact that their club is ambitiously pursuing top talent. The Ten Hag era has been marked by significant squad improvements, and landing a player like Davies could serve as a real statement of intent for the Red Devils as they aim to compete on all fronts. The fact that United are also linked with the likes of Goretzka and Sane demonstrates a clear strategy to challenge the elite in Europe.

However, the looming presence of Real Madrid, a club with a rich history of securing marquee signings, makes this transfer race one to watch. But for now, United fans can dream of what a left-flank partnership of Alphonso Davies and Marcus Rashford might look like. The idea of combining Davies’ lightning pace with Rashford’s attacking dynamism could create a deadly weapon in the Premier League, one that strikes fear into opposition defences.